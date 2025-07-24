Alex Albon was “surprised” to hear the news that Christian Horner had been sacked by Red Bull, the team that he “built” into a successful F1 outfit.

Red Bull dropped a bombshell in the wake of the British Grand Prix when the team announced that Horner had been sacked with immediate effect.

Alex Albon: Christian Horner ‘built’ Red Bull

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

“Red Bull has released Christian Horner from his operational duties with effect from today (9 July 2025) and has appointed Laurent Mekies as CEO of Red Bull Racing,” read the brief statement.

Red Bull chiefs gave no explanation, with Horner telling Red Bull personnel that it came as a “shock” as he broke the news of his axing the morning after his meeting.

It has led to speculation that ‘Team Verstappen’ had a hand in it after months of tension between Horner and Verstappen’s father Jos, and his manager Raymond Vermeulen.

Horner wasn’t alone in his shock over the decision as he transformed Red Bull from an energy drink-owned team into a Formula 1 powerhouse, winning six Constructors’ titles and eight Drivers’ crowns under his leadership.

Analysis: Christian Horner sacked by Red Bull

👉 Why Christian Horner’s shock firing from Red Bull won’t be felt immediately

👉 What’s next for Christian Horner after Red Bull exit?

Albon, who spent three years with Red Bull where he started at Toro Rosso before being promoted to a Red Bull seat mid-2019, only to be demoted to a reserve driver role in his final year with the team, said he was surprised.

“I was,” he told the media, including PlanetF1.com, when asked if he was surprised to hear the news.

“Obviously he is someone who has helped me a lot in my career.

“He’s been in the sport for a long time with a lot of success, so you could say he built that team up.

“So to see him go, obviously, was a surprise.”

The Thai-British racer, who now races with Williams, touched on Horner’s influence at the team that he led for over 20 years.

Asked why the Briton had so much success as a team principal, Albon put that down to the team that Horner built through his “knack” for finding the right people for the job.

“I mean, obviously I joined quite late into the Christian Horner kind of era, let’s say,” he said.

“On my side, it was clear that he had his people, and he brought everyone up together. I think that there were a lot of long-standing members at Red Bull who were there for a long time and still are to this day as well.

“He seemed to have a good knack for finding the right people and then building a good circle around and they seemed to chip away at it, and very quickly get to the top.

“And I guess that’s a part of his success.”

Horner has yet to reveal the next step in his Formula 1 career, if of course he even opts to return to the paddock.

The Briton has been linked to Fred Vasseur’s seat on the Ferrari pit wall as well as Alpine where he could reportedly buy a stake in the F1 team, or even the entire outfit.

Horner has yet to speak publicly about his Red Bull exit, but did put out a statement hours after the news broke.

“After an incredible journey of 20 years together, it is with a heavy heart that today I say goodbye to the team I have absolutely loved,” Horner said.

“Every one of you, the amazing people at the factory, have been the heart and soul of everything that we have achieved. Win and lose, every step of the way, we have stood by each other as one and I will never forget that.

“It’s been a privilege being part of and leading this epic team and I am so proud of our collective accomplishments and you all.

“Thanks to the amazing partners and fans who enabled us to go racing. Your support has helped grow the team from its humble beginnings to an F1 powerhouse that laid claim to six Constructors Championships and eight Drivers Championships.

“Equally, thank you to our rivals, with whom there would be no racing at all.

“You’ve pushed us, challenged us, and enabled us to achieve accolades we never dreamed possible. The competition has made every victory sweeter and every setback an opportunity to develop and grow.

“Formula 1 is a sport built on relentless ambition, passion, and respect. The rivalries have been fierce, but the mutual drive to innovate and raise the bar is what has made this journey so special.”

Read next: Ferrari ‘getting closer’ to major Fred Vasseur decision amid exit rumours