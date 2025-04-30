Former Sergio Perez team accused of ‘betrayal’ as Cadillac rumours intensify

Sergio Perez’s father has accused his son’s former team Racing Point of “betrayal” after they dropped him for Sebastian Vettel following the 2020 season.

Perez produced an incredible performance to win the 2020 Sakhir Grand prix for Racing Point, all while knowing he was leaving at the end of the season and his father has now criticised the way the team handled the driver.

Racing Point accused of Sergio Perez ‘betrayal’

Perez joined the Silverstone team in 2014 when it was still Force India but even after Lawrence Stroll’s consortium took over and changed the name to Racing Point, the Mexican was kept on, such was his good form.

But, ahead of a name change to Aston Martin, Racing Point announced in 2020 that Perez’s contract would not be extended past the end of the season, allowing four-time World Champion Vettel to join from Ferrari.

Rather than sulk, Perez produced his best season for the team, finishing fourth in the Drivers’ standings as well as securing a famous win in the penultimate race of the year.

That was not enough for Stroll and co. to change their mind though and Perez departed, only to be picked up by Red Bull.

Five years on and it would appear there is still some bitterness with Antonio Perez describing it as a “betrayal.”

“I remember Checo saved the team when it went bankrupt,” he told the Formula de Dos podcast. “But then they paid him back with this betrayal.

“Then you say: ‘wow.’ All sorts of things happened to Checo along the way, to eventually become Checo Perez as we know him today.”

Perez replaced Alex Albon at Red Bull and performed well in 2021 but failed to recapture that form as the years went on, leading to his dropping at the end of the 2024 campaign.

At the time, both Red Bull and Perez said it was a mutual decision, to the doubt of many, but Perez Senior has said that was the case.

“I think it was a shared decision because there was a contract,” he explained. “And the deadline was very close for both parties. And I don’t think it would have been good to file a lawsuit. I think you have to be grateful.

“It’s good that they ended on a good note. And if you ask me, I think he is grateful to Red Bull.”

Perez’s time in F1 does not look to be over though with his name strongly linked with a move to Cadillac, who will join the grid in 2026.

More on Sergio Perez from PlanetF1.com

Cadillac target Miami GP for driver talks as 2026 entry nears – report

Revealed: What Sergio Perez told Helmut Marko amid Cadillac F1 ‘advanced talks’

The 35-year-old said last month that he had already “been approached by a few teams.”

“If I find a project that motivates me fully to come back, where the team believe in me and where they appreciate my career, my experience and everything I can bring to a team, it would be very attractive to consider it,” he told F1.com.

“That’s why I’ve given myself at least six months to get all my options on the table and make a decision on what I do next with my career.

“There are a few very interesting projects out there. I’ve been approached by a few teams since Abu Dhabi. Right now, the season has started so a few things will open up in the coming months.”

Read next: Sergio Perez reveals new information around timing of Red Bull exit