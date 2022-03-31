Formula 1 has confirmed a third race in America will be taking place from 2023, with the arrival of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

A third race in the States has long been the aim of senior figures within the sport, to capitalise on the sport’s current popularity in one of its most important global markets.

Miami joins the Circuit of the Americas on the calendar for 2022, but a Las Vegas street race had been rumoured for months, and the governor of Nevada confirmed last year that talks had been held around putting ‘Sin City’ on the calendar, with an agreement having now come to fruition.

The race, which will be a night event, will take place on a Saturday next November rather than the traditional Sunday.

Liberty Media President and CEO Greg Maffei said: “Iconic Las Vegas and Formula 1, the pinnacle of motorsport, is the perfect marriage of speed and glamour.

“Our confidence in this unique opportunity is evident in our decision to assume the promoter role for the Las Vegas Grand Prix in partnership with Live Nation.

“We could not be more excited to work with our local partners to create a marquee event. The potential of Formula 1 has been well demonstrated over the last several seasons and the Las Vegas GP will only take it to the next level.”

As for the layout, the 6.12km track compromises 14 corners with a top speed of around 340km/h.

It features three straights, a high-speed cornering sequence and a single chicane section, with the Grand Prix to be run over 50 laps.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali added: “This is an incredible moment for Formula 1 that demonstrates the huge appeal and growth of our sport with a third race in the US. Las Vegas is a destination known around the world for its excitement, hospitality, thrills, and of course, the famous Strip.

“There is no better place for Formula 1 to race than in the global entertainment capital of the world and we cannot wait to be here next year. I want to thank everyone who helped deliver this event, especially Governor Sisolak, the Clark County Commission, Steve Hill at the LVCVA, and our local partners.”

PlanetF1 verdict