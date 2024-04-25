F1 fans in the United States will have the option of tuning into a new streaming channel from the Miami Grand Prix onward.

On Thursday of the week before the Miami Grand Prix, F1 announced the launch of its new ‘Formula 1 Channel’.

This channel will broadcast continuously around the clock, and will use the model of being subscription-free and relying on advertising to bring its wide variety of F1-related programming.

The channel will not stream live action, but will show F1, F2, F3 and F1 Academy race replays and highlights, as well as full reruns of classic races, as well as racing and F1 documentaries.

The highlights and replays will begin broadcast on the channel five days after each Grand Prix weekend, with the channel operated by partner C15 Studio.

Viewers can tune into the subscription-free channel via many leading streaming services including, but not limited to, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Freevee, and Pluto TV.