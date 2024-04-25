Huge boost for US F1 fans as exciting new 24/7 channel goes live
F1 fans in the United States will have the option of tuning into a new streaming channel from the Miami Grand Prix onward.
F1 is launching a new channel that will stream 24 hours a day, seven days a week, broadcasting in the United States.
F1 launches the ‘Formula 1 Channel’ in the USA
On Thursday of the week before the Miami Grand Prix, F1 announced the launch of its new ‘Formula 1 Channel’.
This channel will broadcast continuously around the clock, and will use the model of being subscription-free and relying on advertising to bring its wide variety of F1-related programming.
The channel will not stream live action, but will show F1, F2, F3 and F1 Academy race replays and highlights, as well as full reruns of classic races, as well as racing and F1 documentaries.
The highlights and replays will begin broadcast on the channel five days after each Grand Prix weekend, with the channel operated by partner C15 Studio.
Viewers can tune into the subscription-free channel via many leading streaming services including, but not limited to, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Freevee, and Pluto TV.
The Formula 1 Channel will sit alongside F1’s core live broadcasting via ESPN and F1’s own platform and streaming service F1TV.
Something big is coming Stateside 🇺🇸
The Formula 1 Channel – A subscription-free, 24/7 streaming channel, launching ahead of the Miami Grand Prix 👇#F1https://t.co/IqeN2ADbxP
— Formula 1 (@F1) April 25, 2024
“The Formula 1 Channel is the latest development by F1 designed to further evolve and elevate our content experience for fans,” said Ian Holmes, Director of Media Right and Content Creation at F1.
“This service caters to the diverse viewing habits of our USA fanbase and serves as a great entry point for new fans into the sport, through strong curated programming, which aims to showcase the drama of F1. Together with C15 Studio, we hope to develop the Formula 1 Channel into an industry-leading product, that serves alongside our existing live broadcast offering with ESPN and F1 TV, to give fans a truly comprehensive F1 experience 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”
