Formula 1 unveils groundbreaking Disney collaboration for F1 2026 season

Coming in 2026, Formula 1 will collaborate with Disney’s iconic Mickey & Friends brand.

Few characters are as universally recognized as Mickey Mouse, which signals that this will be a deeply rooted partnership.

Formula 1 and Disney introduce collaboration for F1 2026

Everywhere you look, Formula 1 is making inroads with beloved brands and companies around the world. Fans delighted by life-size LEGO Formula 1 cars or Snoopy-themed merchandise, then, will be equally charmed by a new partnership taking shape in 2026 between F1 and Disney.

Specifically, F1 will be collaborating with Disney’s Mickey & Friends for what F1 describes as “one-of-a-kind experiences, content, and merchandise around the globe.”

For almost a century, Mickey Mouse has charmed audiences young and old, with countless new characters being introduced to the fold — most notably Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy, and Pluto.

More information on how exactly these two brands will collaborate will be coming in the next few months.

“Our collaboration with Disney is set to be a brilliant one, as we introduce the world of Mickey & Friends to our fans, and vice versa,” Emily Prazer, chief commercial officer of Formula 1, said in a press release.

“It fits perfectly with our strategy to step outside the world of sport, and into a broader consumer market, and in return we’re introducing Disney to our 820 million fans worldwide.

“It’s a fantastic match as both brands are known for pushing boundaries and bringing entertainment and excitement to millions, so I can’t wait to see what our teams come up with for the circuit and beyond.”

Meanwhile, Tasia Filippatos, president of Disney’s consumer products, said, “As we celebrate nearly a century of Mickey Mouse & Friends, our collaboration with Formula 1 offers a unique opportunity to bring two powerhouse entertainment properties together to create products that fans will love.

“This exciting collaboration will unfold across a global stage, with unforgettable content and experiences tailored for Disney and F1 fans alike.”

With Formula 1’s growing presence in the United States and around the world, these fan-friendly collaborations with brands like Disney will continue to introduce the sport to fresh audiences.

