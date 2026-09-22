Formula 1 will add to its gaming back catalogue next year when the full F1 2026 roster is added to Hot Wheels Infinite Rush.

The championship has a long history of video game releases, but these are more often than not restricted to the official offerings for that season. One notable exception was the popular F1 Race Stars in 2013, which was created in the style of Mario Kart or Crash Team Racing.

F1 gaming returns with Hot Wheels

While there was no official game tie-in for 2026, an update was made for the previous iteration, with the current cars added, as well as the Madring.

F1’s relationship with Hot Wheels has so far seen model cars released, with varying levels of detailing depending on the price point.

This relationship has now extended to the virtual world, with all 22 cars coming to Hot Wheels Infinite Rush in March 2027.

The game features open-world, challenge and race elements, with players able to unlock examples from Hot Wheels’ extensive collection of over 150 cars.

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“Our partnership with Mattel and Hot Wheels keeps evolving for our fans, and this latest move gives them the opportunity to race their favourite driver’s car in the Hot Wheels Infinite Rush video game,” said F1 chief commercial officer, Emily Prazer.

“They can play against friends and family, immersing themselves in the world of F1 and enjoying the speed, competition, and drama of the sport in a whole new format.

“We know it’s going to be hugely popular given the reaction to the previous F1 Hot Wheels die-cast cars, and we can’t wait to see fans get behind the wheel when the F1 Car Collection Pack launches in March 2027.”

The partnership has so far proved to be a fruitful one, and recently won the ‘Best Licensed Toys or Games Range’ at the 2026 Licensing Awards.

Andrea Loiudice, Publishing Director of Milestone, added: ”We’re incredibly proud to be the first to bring Formula 1 Hot Wheels die-cast cars to a video game. The opportunity to work alongside such prestigious partners as Mattel and Formula 1 is a great testament to the trust they place in Milestone and in our ability to deliver high-quality racing experiences.

“Bringing the full 2026 F1 grid to Hot Wheels Infinite Rush with the F1 Car Collection Pack is an exciting milestone for us, and we’re sure players around the world will be just as thrilled to enjoy these iconic cars in a whole new way.”

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