Formula 2 CEO Bruno Michel has backed Formula 1’s plans to finish the 2026 season in the Middle East, despite increased tensions in the region.

Global sporting events have veered away from the Middle East this year due to numerous conflicts.

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F1 is currently slated to end the season with highly lucrative events in Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

The championship had been set a mid-October date by various team bosses for confirmation of plans, in part due to the need to hire seasonal workers should the backup option of Imola be called into action.

F1 has always maintained that the calendar is confirmed until it is not, meaning that despite an overwhelming feeling that racing in the Middle East would not be possible this year, the races have always been locked in place.

This is after Bahrain and Saudi Arabia were cancelled earlier this year after US action in Iran created increased instability across the region.

Although Bahrain later returned to the schedule with a race in Malaysia, global motorsport has avoided the region, while national championships have postponed of moved events.

“For the moment, and I think it’s completely clear, Qatar and Abu Dhabi are on the calendar, and we are going to finish the championship in Qatar and in Abu Dhabi,” Michel told media including PlanetF1.

“We’re following Formula 1 on that. Formula 1 is completely aware of all the situation and what needs to be done to make sure that we exercise those two races in the best conditions, which will be the case.

“So we are really looking forward, since we have a fantastic championship to finish with a lot of drivers, three drivers, fighting for the title. We are really looking forward to having those last two races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi.”

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Michel was speaking soon after both a Saudi airport and the Aramco headquarters had been struck by Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Given that the alternative option to racing in the Middle East is visiting Imola in early December, this switch could be tricky for F2 given the reduced daylight and poor weather conditions.

Asked if hypothetically he would be satisfied for the championship to be declared without further racing, Michel conceded: “That would be very sad, let’s put it that way, so I don’t think it’s going to happen.

“Going back and saying, ‘Oh, by the way, the champion has been declared a month ago, but we couldn’t crown him’, would not be very good.

“So yes, we absolutely want to finish the championship as it is planned.”

Any such instance would mean that newly announced Haas F1 driver Rafael Camara would take the title by seven points from Red Bull junior Nikola Tsolov.

While F2 drivers have publicly kept their counsel on the thought of racing in the Middle East, four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen has previously spoken of his preference not to visit this year.

Michel reaffirmed: “Well, then Qatar and Abu Dhabi will not be cancelled.

“And you know the drivers always have an opinion on a lot of things. But I tell you now, we want to finish the season there for sure, and that’s what Formula 1 is doing as well, and that we’re heading to.”

Additional reporting by Jamie Woodhouse

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