World of F1 pays tribute to ‘legend’ and ‘icon’ Williams

Henry Valantine
Sir Frank Williams laughs at Monza. Italy September 2013.

Sir Frank Williams during qualifying day for the 2013 Italian Grand Prix at the Autodromo di Monza in Monza, Italy. September 2013.

Figures throughout the world of Formula 1 have paid tribute to Sir Frank Williams, who has sadly passed away at the age of 79.

Williams confirmed the news that their founder and former team boss had died on Sunday, which has led to a swathe of messages of condolence and people sharing memories of one of the most prominent figures in the history of Formula 1.

A statement from Williams read: “It is with great sadness that on behalf of the Williams family, the team can confirm the death of Sir Frank Williams CBE, Founder and Former Team Principal of Williams Racing, at the age of 79.

“After being admitted into hospital on Friday, Sir Frank passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by his family.

“Today we pay tribute to our much loved and inspirational figurehead. Frank will be sorely missed. We request all friends and colleagues respect the Williams family’s wishes for privacy at this time.

“For those wishing to pay tribute, we ask that donations are made in place of gifts to the Spinal Injuries Association. Alternatively, we would welcome flowers to be placed at the entrance of the team’s headquarters in Grove, Oxfordshire.”

Here is merely a small selection of tributes to one of Formula 1’s most successful and beloved figures:

 

Current team principal Jost Capito said of Sir Frank’s passing: “The Williams Racing Team is truly saddened by the passing of our founder Sir Frank Williams. Sir Frank was a legend and icon of our sport.

“His passing marks the end of an era for our team and for the sport of Formula 1. He was one of a kind and a true pioneer. Despite considerable adversity in his life, he led our team to 16 World Championships, making us one of the most successful teams in the history of the sport.

“His values, including integrity, teamwork and a fierce independence and determination, remain the core ethos of our team and are his legacy, as is the Williams family name under which we proudly race.

“Our thoughts are with the Williams family at this difficult time.”

 

