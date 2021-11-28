Figures throughout the world of Formula 1 have paid tribute to Sir Frank Williams, who has sadly passed away at the age of 79.

Williams confirmed the news that their founder and former team boss had died on Sunday, which has led to a swathe of messages of condolence and people sharing memories of one of the most prominent figures in the history of Formula 1.

A statement from Williams read: “It is with great sadness that on behalf of the Williams family, the team can confirm the death of Sir Frank Williams CBE, Founder and Former Team Principal of Williams Racing, at the age of 79.

“After being admitted into hospital on Friday, Sir Frank passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by his family.

“Today we pay tribute to our much loved and inspirational figurehead. Frank will be sorely missed. We request all friends and colleagues respect the Williams family’s wishes for privacy at this time.

“For those wishing to pay tribute, we ask that donations are made in place of gifts to the Spinal Injuries Association. Alternatively, we would welcome flowers to be placed at the entrance of the team’s headquarters in Grove, Oxfordshire.”

Here is merely a small selection of tributes to one of Formula 1’s most successful and beloved figures:

Today, we say goodbye to the man who defined our team. Sir Frank was such a genuinely wonderful human being and I’ll always remember the laughs we shared. He was more than a boss, he was a mentor and a friend to everybody who joined the Williams Racing family and so many others. pic.twitter.com/bWpFivpkmi — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) November 28, 2021

It's a sad day for our sport, Frank Williams will always be remembered as one of the heroes and #F1 icons.

My thoughts and prayers are with his family, especially his daughter, Claire Williams. #RIP🙏 pic.twitter.com/vSs7MUIUFO — Sergio Pérez (@SChecoPerez) November 28, 2021

We are filled with the most immense and deep sadness at the passing of Sir Frank Williams His was a life driven by passion for motorsport; his legacy is immeasurable, and will be forever part of F1 To know him was an inspiration and privilege He will be deeply, deeply missed pic.twitter.com/48JhruQpLK — Formula 1 (@F1) November 28, 2021

Rest In Peace Sir Frank. You will be missed. Thoughts and prayers with all the Williams family. — Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) November 28, 2021

RIP Sir Frank Williams. Such sad news 😔 A huge loss for our sport and our team. It’s been an honour to represent your name on the world stage and we will continue to push hard to take the team back up the grid 💙 pic.twitter.com/4UKiU3CzB4 — Nicholas Latifi (@NicholasLatifi) November 28, 2021

Very sad news. Sir Frank Williams leaves a lasting impression on the history of @F1. He was a pioneer, an exceptional personality & an exemplary man. On behalf of the entire @FIA Community, our thoughts are with his family, friends & @WilliamsRacing. Rest in peace, my friend https://t.co/iWygN5mYzi pic.twitter.com/uz4xyru9l4 — Jean Todt (@JeanTodt) November 28, 2021

Goodbye Sir Frank… A truly inspirational human being whose passion for the sport was only surpassed by his tenacity. My deepest condolences to the Williams family and everyone at the @WilliamsRacing team at this time. #RIPSirFrank pic.twitter.com/68T4swYzPi — Karun Chandhok (@karunchandhok) November 28, 2021

Rest In Peace Sir Frank. What a contribution he made to the sport we all love. What a truly remarkable and incredible human being. I’ll never forget the sparkle in his eyes when he talked about the great drivers who raced for him. He adored F1, we adored him. An absolute legend x — David Croft (@CroftyF1) November 28, 2021

Dear Sir Frank, please Rest In Peace! It was a privilege to race for @WilliamsRacing! You’ve been a tough but great boss, i treasure every millisecond i spent with you! The motorsport world, your friends & family will miss you, my condolences to all! Your legacy lives on forever — alex wurz (@alex_wurz) November 28, 2021

Sad news today Thank you for everything Frank.

You will be missed.

Rest in peace 🙏#VB77 @WilliamsRacing https://t.co/zM9W8To2KQ — Valtteri Bottas (@ValtteriBottas) November 28, 2021

Current team principal Jost Capito said of Sir Frank’s passing: “The Williams Racing Team is truly saddened by the passing of our founder Sir Frank Williams. Sir Frank was a legend and icon of our sport.

“His passing marks the end of an era for our team and for the sport of Formula 1. He was one of a kind and a true pioneer. Despite considerable adversity in his life, he led our team to 16 World Championships, making us one of the most successful teams in the history of the sport.

“His values, including integrity, teamwork and a fierce independence and determination, remain the core ethos of our team and are his legacy, as is the Williams family name under which we proudly race.

“Our thoughts are with the Williams family at this difficult time.”