FIA confirms Formula 2 and Formula 3 calendars, including first Melbourne visit

The FIA has announced the Formula 2 and Formula 3 schedules for 2023, with the two feeder categories set to race in Australia for the first time.

Formula 3 will also be taking in another first, with the junior series set to head around the streets of Monaco in support of the Formula 1 programme in May.

Formula 2 will be contested over 14 race weekends next season, while an extra round has been added to the Formula 3 schedule to take that up to 10 in 2023.

Multiple former F2/GP2 champions will sit on the Formula 1 grid next season, with 2019 champion Nyck de Vries being given a full-time opportunity with AlphaTauri – while 2021 champion Oscar Piastri will be taking on a seat at McLaren.

Other past winners of the series include Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, Charles Leclerc and Nico Hulkenberg, with Brazilian driver Felipe Drugovich the newest name to be crowned champion of the feeder series – and he will take up a reserve role with Aston Martin next season.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said upon the announcement: “As the final two steps on the junior single-seater pathway, I am pleased that in 2023 FIA Formula 2 and FIA Formula 3 continue to race alongside the FIA Formula One World Championship.

“There is no better preparation than to compete on these gold-standard grand prix circuits, and I’m looking forward to seeing how the next generation of drivers take on a new challenge with the addition of a round in Australia next year.”

2023 FIA Formula 2 calendar

3-5 March: Bahrain (Sakhir)

17-19 March: Saudi Arabia (Jeddah)

31 March-2 April: Australia (Melbourne)

28-30 April: Azerbaijan (Baku)

19-21 May: Emilia Romagna (Imola)

25-28 May: Monaco (Monte Carlo)

2-4 June: Spain (Barcelona)

30 June-2 July: Austria (Spielberg)

7-9 July: Great Britain (Silverstone)

21-23 July: Hungary (Budapest)

28-30 July: Belgium (Spa-Francorchamps)

25-27 August: Netherlands (Zandvoort)

1-3 September: Italy (Monza)

24-26 November: Abu Dhabi (Yas Marina)

2023 FIA Formula 3 calendar

3-5 March: Bahrain (Sakhir)

31 March-2 April: Australia (Melbourne)

19-21 May: Emilia Romagna (Imola)

25-28 May: Monaco (Monte Carlo)

2-4 June: Spain (Barcelona)

30 June-2 July: Austria (Spielberg)

7-9 July: Great Britain (Silverstone)

21-23 July: Hungary (Budapest)

28-30 July: Belgium (Spa-Francorchamps)

1-3 September: Italy (Monza)

Read more: F1 fastest lap: Which drivers have won the fastest lap points in F1 2022?