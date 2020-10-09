Mick Schumacher’s F1 debut was put on hold as adverse weather conditions at the Nurburgring meant FP1 was called off without a single lap run.

Arriving at the Nurburgring on Friday the focus was on the weather and whether it would allow for any running in FP1 as steady drizzle and clouds hung over the circuit.

For two drivers, Schumacher and Callum Ilott, it wasn’t great viewing as the Formula 2 drivers were scheduled to make their grand prix weekend debuts with Alfa Romeo and Haas respectively, both down to drive in FP1 as they chase a 2021 Formula 1 race seat.

The announcement that everyone expected came minutes before the start of the morning’s session.

Race Control announced that the pit lane would remain closed for the first 30 minutes as the weather meant the medical helicopter was grounded.

F1 race director Michael Masi explained: “The medical helicopter is not able to take off and fly to the hospital. The distance by road is too far, should something occur.

“We’ll provide a further update to the teams every 30 minutes. So the next update will be at 11:30 local time, and then a further update at 12.”

30 minutes later, Race Control announced another 30 minute delay.

Unfortunately for all the drivers, especially Schumacher and Ilott, the conditions did not improve with FP1 eventually being called off.

The rain had let up a bit but heavy fog meant again the helicopter still wasn’t able to fly.

Williams came prepared for the weather.

Good news is that the conditions are expected to improve in the afternoon with hope for some running in second practice for the Eifel Grand Prix, which begins at 3pm local time.

The decision meant neither Schumacher nor Ilott would run at the Nurburgring as the teams cannot put them in the car for the afternoon session.

