FP3: Verstappen ends Ferrari’s P1 practice run

Max Verstappen pipped Carlos Sainz by 0.047s to top final practice in Monaco with Mick Schumacher blotting his copybook and Nicholas Latifi also crashing.

After Thursday’s sunshine, the drivers were faced with very different conditions in Monaco on Saturday with heavy clouds and the track temperature some 20 degrees cooler than it was in FP2.

Balancing going out when the track would be at its worst versus the threat of rain, Kimi Raikkonen broke the silence after three minutes.

The Alfa Romeo driver made a mistake at the chicane and backed out, a 1:24.9 getting the timesheet rolling. His next lap was a 1:14.3 and then a 1:13.4.

Daniel Ricciardo confirmed to McLaren that the track was “good” having dried out after overnight.

Charles Leclerc took over at the front with a 1:12.6, his team-mate Carlos Sainz lining up second before they went on to trade purple sectors at the front.

Leclerc lowered the benchmark to a 1:11.6 when Max Verstappen joined the party, shaving 0.17s off the Monégasque driver’s best. Lewis Hamilton’s opening gambit put him P4, the top four all on the soft tyres to fifth placed Sergio Perez’s mediums. He was 0.65s off his team-mate’s pace.

Ferrari, showing good tyre life, returned to P1 with Sainz putting in a 1:11.4 on his 15th lap on the same set of soft tyres. A near miss followed up with a kiss with the barrier meant Leclerc was not able to improve on his P3, 0.2s down.

Lando Norris had a near miss with his former team-mate and good friend Sainz, hitting the brake to avoid contact as the duo played in the Monaco traffic.

F1 TV are offering PlanetF1 readers 10% off their Access and Pro subscriptions! Click here and use the code PLANETF10 at checkout*

*offer expires midnight on Sunday, June 6

Heading out for a final run, 14 of the 20 drivers all taking to the circuit one after the other, Leclerc went up the chicane’s escape road, Valtteri Bottas had a spin at Turn 1 and Latifi binned it at the Swimming Pool to bring out the red flags.

The Williams driver took too much of the red and white kerb at the entry, touched that Armco barrier, lost control of his car and bounced into the next barrier with the right side of the car.

🚩 RED FLAG 🚩 Nicholas Latifi finds the wall near the swimming pool and the session is red-flagged whilst car recovery begins#MonacoGP 🇲🇨 #F1 pic.twitter.com/UB0QZfDELu — Formula 1 (@F1) May 22, 2021

The session resumed with 12 minutes on the clock and a queue at the end of the pit lane. As the drivers put in their final laps, Verstappen put in a late 1:11.294 to beat Sainz by 0.047s. Leclerc was third ahead of Bottas, Perez and Norris.

Mick Schumacher’s session, and perhaps his day too, ended in the barrier, the Haas driver having a big crash that saw the red flag came out again with two minutes on the clock. Coming out of Casino Square, he lost the back end with his VF-21 suffering major damage.

The session was not restarted.

Times

1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:11.294 19 laps

2 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 0.047s 28 laps

3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 0.258s 27 laps

4 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 0.471s 20 laps

5 Sergio Perez Red Bull 0.523s 18 laps

6 Lando Norris McLaren 0.694s 20 laps

7 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 0.726s 20 laps

8 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Racing 1.004s 25 laps

9 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1.063s 28 laps

10 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1.243s 24 laps

11 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Racing 1.245s 21 laps

12 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1.406s 22 laps

13 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1.665s 25 laps

14 Mick Schumacher Haas 1.845s 21 laps

15 Fernando Alonso Alpine 2.035s 19 laps

16 Nikita Mazepin Haas 2.096s 20 laps

17 George Russell Williams 2.153s 29 laps

18 Nicholas Latifi Williams 2.181s 22 laps

19 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 2.228s 30 laps

20 Esteban Ocon Alpine 2.320s 18 laps

Follow us on Twitter @Planet_F1 and like our Facebook page.