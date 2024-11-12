Franco Colapinto’s agent delivers significant update on F1 2025 seat chances

With his F1 future uncertain, Franco Colapinto’s manager has spoken about the chances of him finding a seat elsewhere on the grid.

Colapinto was brought in as a replacement for the struggling Logan Sargeant over the summer of 2024, but his performances have exceeded expectations to the point where he has attracted the attention of Red Bull as a possible signing.

Maria Catarineu: Franco Colapinto isn’t signed for F1 2025

With Williams having already signed Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz, there’s no room at the inn for the impressive Colapinto and, with most seats on the grid already filled, the Argentinean may be facing at least a season sitting on the F1 sidelines waiting for an opportunity to open up.

Williams has indicated a willingness to negotiate with other teams about the possibility of loaning or releasing Colapinto, with Red Bull not hiding the fact it is interested. However, the only vacant seat at a Red Bull team is the seat alongside Yuki Tsunoda and is likely to be filled by Liam Lawson on a full-time basis next year.

Thus, Red Bull’s interest is likely contingent on whether a seat opens up within its ranks if Sergio Perez is dropped from the line-up.

Aside from Red Bull, another team is understood to have expressed interest in Colapinto to Williams – speculation from recent days suggests this could be Alpine, with Flavio Briatore reported to be sounding out the Argentinean as a possibility to replace Jack Doohan before the Australian rookie has even had a chance to make his debut.

Speaking to Argentinean television station Campeones TV, Colapinto’s manager Maria Catarineu of Bullet Sports Management addressed the speculation to offer insight into the latest on the situation.

“What is certain is that right now we are with Williams and we are still with Williams. It’s no secret as you have seen, that there is a very big will for Franco to continue in F1 in 2025,” she said.

“It’s a subject that is no secret and we are working on it obviously. I want to deny the rumours that there is something signed for next year. We are currently still with Williams at the moment.

“I want to say that Williams is the first one who is looking for the best option for Franco. It’s a great team and we feel like a family.

“Williams’ results are improving. I know that their intention is to look for the best deal for Franco for the future. Williams are the first ones to know that Franco deserves to stay in F1 and they are trying to make it happen. But nothing has been signed and I can’t confirm anything.

“We would love to stay at Williams, but they already have their contracts. So they are looking for the best structure to keep Franco in F1 in the best way for both Franco and Williams. But at the moment it doesn’t look like a possibility to continue with Williams in 2025.”

Addressing the possibility of Red Bull, Catarineu opted against confirming or denying negotiations are under way, saying: “This would have to be confirmed by Williams. I know James has said to various media outlets that he is in talks with various teams. It would have to be Williams who would have to say with which teams they are negotiating.

“It is clear that many scenarios are being worked out. But what people need to know is that there is a strong desire on many sides for Franco to continue in F1 in 2025. I think the public wants it, F1 itself wants it and Williams wants it too because they want the best for him.

“In the end, it’s the teams that talk to each other. It’s very common in F1. James Vowles is just trying to help Franco. Franco is a Williams driver. He is trying to get Franco in the best possible place and in the best possible position for him. Indeed, it’s very common for them to talk to each other and see how they can work out a deal if that’s what they want to do.”

But, even though there appears to be no way onto the grid at this point, Catarineu is adamant that Colapinto will make it as she was asked to rate, on a scale of one to 10, just how likely his involvement in F1 in 2025 is.

“20,” she said.

“I think when so many people put so much intention into making something happen, it would be fair that it ends up happening.”

