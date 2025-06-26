Franco Colapinto is set to remain as an Alpine race driver after this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring, PlanetF1.com understands.

And the Argentine has dropped a huge hint that he will remain in place for the British Grand Prix, telling media including PlanetF1.com that he is looking forward to returning to the Silverstone circuit where he made his first FP1 appearance in 2024.

Franco Colapinto set to hang on to Alpine seat after Austrian Grand Prix

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher and Mat Coch

After an impressive nine-race cameo with Williams in the second half of last season, Colapinto was signed as Alpine’s reserve driver for the F1 2025 campaign in January.

The Argentine replaced Jack Doohan as Pierre Gasly’s team-mate in the aftermath of last month’s Miami Grand Prix on what the team described as an initial five-race contract.

Colapinto has largely struggled since making his Alpine debut at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola, finishing no higher than 13th across his first four appearances.

The 21-year-old had a welcome boost at the recent Canadian Grand Prix where he outqualified established team-mate Gasly for the first time.

The Austrian Grand Prix, taking place at the Red Bull Ring this weekend, was originally slated as the last round of Colapinto’s five-race deal with his position uncertain ahead of next weekend’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Yet it has emerged that Colapinto is set to retain his race seat with Alpine for the British Grand Prix.

It has been speculated that the Argentine racer will remain in place on a race-by-race basis with no defined number of races or concrete period of evaluation in place.

Speaking to media including PlanetF1.com on Thursday in Austria, Colapinto explained that he is taking each race as it comes having felt more connected to the car in Canada.

He said: “Canada was a good step.

“We’ve been working hard to try and understand which direction I had to go with the car, which direction was making me more comfortable with the setup.

“And I think, in general, it’s just been a good job by everyone in the factory to help me, even when I was struggling, to bring me up to speed again.

“I think, generally, I’ve been feeling better, more comfortable and more connected with the car and that’s what we are looking forward [to].

“At the end of the day, we are just trying to focus race by race and just trying to go step by step. Then we’ll see what happens.”

Colapinto made his first appearance on an F1 race weekend at last year’s British Grand Prix, driving Logan Sargeant’s Williams in opening practice at Silverstone.

The youngster’s speed caught the eye as he lapped just four tenths slower than team-mate Alex Albon before Colapinto replaced Sargeant following the Dutch Grand Prix, the first round after the 2024 summer break.

Colapinto revealed that he is looking forward to returning to Silverstone with Alpine next weekend and is keen to see how the A525 compares to last year’s Williams.

Asked if it will be interesting to cross reference the two cars, he said: “Yeah, I think so.

“Austria was also where I heard I was driving for the first time in a Free Practice 1, so the weekend here was also very special.

“Silverstone was the first time I drove the Williams last season and it was, in general, just a very special session to be doing my first FP1 with the team.

“I did a good job there next to Alex and it was really good for my future and probably what put me in that situation to jump in later in the year, so it was a very important weekend.

“To be able to have that comparison now at the same track I did a run in the Williams last season, it’s cool.

“It’s a bit more knowledge, a bit more experience.

“It always becomes easier as well when you already drove a Formula 1 at that track. You don’t get that shock of speed.

“Good to move forward to Silversone too. It’s a great track, full of high speed and I love driving there.”

