Alpine executive advisor and de facto team principal Flavio Briatore is very open to the idea of retaining Franco Colapinto alongside Pierre Gasly for F1 2027.

Praising the growth of Colapinto as a driver after Alpine’s significant investment in the Argentine, Briatore’s comments come at a time where Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso is being linked with an Alpine and Briatore reunion next season.

Franco Colapinto Alpine future decision looms

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Alpine is a team much improved in F1 2026. Briatore, speaking via the Beyond the Grid podcast, pointed to how Mercedes “changed our performance a lot,” after the bold decision was made to move away from Renault works team status, and become a Mercedes engine customer as the new regulations kicked in.

Briatore noted how the Mercedes alliance, and upturn in results, has given “more motivation to everybody” at Alpine.

The good times are also flowing for Alpine driver Franco Colapinto.

The Argentine has scored 16 points so far this season, with a best result of P6 in Montreal. His contribution has helped Alpine to P5 in the current Constructors’ standings.

Briatore said that Alpine has been “working very hard” with Colapinto who is “moving to Monaco.” Briatore says he therefore regularly sees and speaks with the 23-year-old.

Colapinto has been demonstrating his “talent” this season, according to Briatore, who believes that there is still more to come from his driver.

Finding “confidence” has been a game-changer in Colapinto’s driving, believes Briatore, who told Colapinto: “You need to drive the car like you enjoy driving the car. This is the job you like. Enjoy the job.”

It is an upturn from Colapinto which has Briatore very comfortable with the idea of retaining a Gasly-Colapinto line-up for F1 2027.

This comes at a time where Alonso is believed to be in the frame for an Alpine comeback.

The two-time world champion faces three scenarios with his current Aston Martin deal to expire at the end of F1 2026. He could re-sign, retire from the sport, or knock on the Alpine door.

Alonso won his two world championships with the Briatore-run Renault team, and is still managed by the Italian.

If Alonso were to return to Alpine, it would be his fourth spell with ‘Team Enstone’ and would create a full circle moment in the twilight years of his career.

Asked directly whether he intends to retain Colapinto for F1 2027, Briatore replied: “If Franco is performing like he’s performing now, and the relationship between Franco and Pierre is like now.

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“It’s the same as we had with Alonso at the time with [Giancarlo] Fischella, with [Jarno] Trulli. Super relationship.

“Why not? I know Franco very well now, we know Pierre very well. We are in the moment to build up the technical [side] to build up the team. Consistency, maybe.

“We have plenty of races to go just to the end of August, and before the summer break, we decide.”

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