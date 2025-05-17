Alpine have confirmed that Franco Colapinto is “OK” after his crash in Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying resulted in a trip to the medical centre at Imola.

Colapinto is making his first appearance of the F1 2025 season at the Emilia Romagna GP this weekend having replaced Jack Doohan as Pierre Gasly’s team-mate earlier this month.

Franco Colapinto ‘cleared’ after Imola GP crash prompts medical centre trip

The Argentine crashed in the closing minutes of Q1 on Saturday, spinning at the exit of the Tamburello chicane and striking the barrier.

The damage to his car left Colapinto unable to record a lap time in Q2, with a one-place penalty for a red-flag breach dropping him to 16th on the grid for Sunday’s race.

Colapinto – who suffered a huge 50G impact in a crash in qualifying at last year’s Las Vegas GP while competing for Williams – was taken to the medical centre for precautionary checks following his Q1 accident.

F1 contracts: Made to be broken?

👉 F1 2025 driver salaries revealed: Who are the highest-paid drivers on the grid?

👉 F1 driver contracts: What is the contract status of every driver on the F1 2025 grid?

In a statement, Alpine have confirmed that the 21-year-old has been cleared to take up his position on Sunday’s grid.

Alpine said: “Following the incident at the end of Q1, Franco was taken to the medical centre for precautionary checks as per the procedure.

“He is OK, has been checked and cleared to leave.”

Colapinto was the second F1 driver to visit the medical centre at Imola on Saturday, with Yuki Tsunoda also cleared after his frightening accident in Q1.

Tsunoda’s Red Bull rolled before riding over the top of the tyre barriers after leaving the track at the Villeneuve chicane, causing the first red flag of the session.

Red Bull said: “Thankfully, Yuki has been checked and released from the medical centre after undergoing precautionary checks.”

More on Franco Colapinto and Alpine from PlanetF1.com

👉 Franco Colapinto news

👉 Alpine news

Colapinto’s predecessor Doohan was spotted in the Imola paddock in his new role as Alpine’s reserve driver on Saturday.

Alpine confirmed upon the announcement of Colapinto’s promotion that Doohan will remain ‘an integral part of the team’ despite losing his race seat, with the Australian regarded as the team’s ‘first-choice reserve driver’ in the event of Colapinto or Gasly being ruled out.

PlanetF1.com understands that Doohan arrived at Imola on Saturday morning after supporting Alpine’s efforts from the team’s simulator at Enstone on Friday.

Doohan is expected to perform standard reserve driver duties from trackside at Imola, observing and supporting the team and contributing where appropriate.

Read next: Lewis Hamilton ‘devastated’ with Ferrari ‘P-nowhere’ at Imola GP