Franco Colapinto says he feels “ready” to make his Alpine debut at this weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola after replacing Jack Doohan.

After contesting nine races for Williams in the second half of last season, Colapinto will return to an F1 race seat at Imola this weekend.

Franco Colapinto ‘ready’ for Alpine F1 debut at Imola GP after private test sessions

The Argentine star replaces Doohan, who was demoted by the Alpine team after the Miami Grand Prix earlier this month having failed to score a point across the first six races of the F1 2025 season.

Colapinto has remained sharp during his time away from his race seat by carrying out an extensive period of testing with Alpine’s TPC [Testing of Previous Car] program.

The 21-year-old made his on-track debut for Alpine in Barcelona over the winter, with Colapinto also spotted on track at Monza on the day the Japanese Grand Prix took place at Suzuka last month.

Preview: Imola Grand Prix

👉 PF1 verdict: Fair or unjust? Alpine’s decision to swap Doohan for Colapinto

👉 A shock home win? Four bold predictions for the Imola GP

Colapinto was back behind the wheel at Zandvoort, the home of the Dutch Grand Prix, last Wednesday just hours after he was confirmed as Doohan’s replacement.

He shared the track with Alex Dunne, the McLaren junior, who carried out TPC running for reigning Constructors’ champions McLaren.

Speaking ahead of his return to action, Colapinto revealed that he feels “prepared” to make his Alpine debut having got up to speed with the Enstone team since his move from Williams in January.

He said: “I am very excited to be going into race week for the first time since December.

“I am very grateful for this opportunity and now I have to get up to speed and showcase what I am capable of doing in the car.

“Italy feels like a very special place for me for a number of reasons. It is where I made my Formula 1 debut in Monza last year. And now, I go to Imola for my first race with Alpine.

“I have fond memories of winning in Italy for the first time in Formula Renault back in 2020 in Monza and then my first victories in both Formula 3 and Formula 2 came in Imola in 2022 and 2024.

“Imola is a track I really enjoy. It is just a legendary place with some great corners which I am especially looking forward to in a Formula 1 car for the first time.

“I will aim to work hard with the team and try to get on the pace quickly in order to contribute to the team’s ambitions for the weekend.

“It has been a great first few months with everyone at Enstone with some TPC running in the 2023 car and time in the simulator, so I am definitely feeling ready and prepared.”

In an unexpected twist, Colapinto will have just five races to prove himself as Pierre Gasly’s new team-mate with his position set to be reviewed ahead of the British Grand Prix on July 6.

It has been speculated that Alpine could opt to promote Paul Aron, the Estonian reserve driver who is believed to have impressed the team in private testing, during the F1 2025 campaign.

Alpine have also been linked with moves for Sergio Perez, the former Red Bull driver who is chasing a return to F1, and George Russell, who is nearing the end of his contract with Mercedes.

Russell, who was spotted embracing Alpine adviser Flavio Briatore at the Chinese Grand Prix in March, is under pressure to retain his Mercedes seat despite starting the season with a run of four podiums in six races.

Reports last month claimed that Russell was closing on an extension to his Mercedes deal, with the team opting against attempting to lure reigning four-time World Champion Max Verstappen from Red Bull.

However, PlanetF1.com reported at the time that Russell’s situation had not changed since the start of F1 2025.

Read next: Prince William tipped for surprise Sky F1 gridwalk appearance after Brundle receives OBE