Williams explain decision behind Franco Colapinto release to Alpine

Williams team principal James Vowles believes Alpine represents Franco Colapinto’s “best chance” of securing an F1 race seat in the near future.

It comes after Alpine confirmed Colapinto as the team’s official reserve driver for the F1 2025 season.

Williams explain Franco Colapinto’s Alpine move

The Argentine won many admirers after replacing Logan Sargeant at Williams for the final nine races of last season, scoring points in two of his first four appearances in Azerbaijan and the United States.

With Williams having already committed to fielding Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon for F1 2025, however, Vowles vowed to help Colapinto find an opportunity at a rival team for this year.

Alpine’s interest in Colapinto surfaced towards the end of last season, with team adviser Flavio Briatore pictured in conversation with Colapinto and his manager by PlanetF1.com in the paddock at the penultimate race in Qatar.

When will Franco Colapinto return to an F1 race seat?

Vowles has explained the decision to allow Colapinto to move to Alpine, claiming it represents the youngster’s “best chance” of sealing a race seat either later in F1 2025 or in F1 2026.

He said: “We are pleased to have reached an agreement with Alpine for Franco to join the team on a multi-year arrangement starting in 2025.

“Over nine memorable races with Williams he clearly showed he is deserving of a place in Formula 1 and we always said we would support him to get one.

“Williams has one of the most formidable driver line-ups on the grid for 2025 and beyond in Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz, so we believe this agreement with Alpine represents Franco’s best chance of securing a race seat in 2025 or 2026.

“The Williams Racing Driver Academy exists to discover and develop the F1 stars of the future which is exactly what it has done in Franco’s case, and builds on our long tradition of giving talented young drivers their break at the top level of motorsport.

“We are proud to have returned Argentina to the F1 grid, want to thank Franco for everything he has brought to the team and look forward to future battles on track.”

Colapinto added: “I want to say a big thanks to Williams Racing and the team partners, who supported me from the moment I joined the Academy and gave me the opportunity of becoming a Formula 1 driver.

“They made my dreams come true and I will always be grateful for that. I’d like to thank the mechanics and all the team members who made a massive effort to put the car on track and give me the opportunity to score points.

“And to the fans, who have been so supportive, you have been there for us in the good times and bad; you are the best.”

