Jack Doohan needs time to prove himself to Alpine but should it not work out for the rookie driver, James Vowles believes Franco Colapinto will be ready to step in.

Doohan has joined the Formula 1 grid for the F1 2025 championship, signed by Alpine to replace Esteban Ocon who left the team even before the last race of 2024 which opened the door for Doohan to make an early debut.

James Vowles: That’s an Alpine decision but…

It was a weekend of learning for the Australian driver at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix where he finished 15th. More to the point though, he didn’t crash the car.

But ahead of his first full-season in the sport, there are rumours he may not be in the car for very long – four or six races – with Alpine executive director Flavio Briatore refusing to guarantee him a full season in the A525.

“The only thing we can be sure of,” he told Le Parisien, “is death!”

Days later Briatore signed the driver who could potentially replace Doohan, former Williams substitute driver Colapinto.

The Argentinean had nine races in the Williams last year and scored five points, but he also had three very costly crashes.

Williams were still impressed with the 21-year-old but couldn’t offer him a race-seat as they’d already confirmed Carlos Sainz as Alex Albon’s new team-mate.

He instead joined Alpine with Vowles saying at the time: “We believe this agreement with Alpine represents Franco’s best chance of securing a race seat in 2025 or 2026.”

Jack Doohan v Franco Colapinto

But in the midst of the Doohan rumours, Vowles insists he meant nothing by his comment than saying Colapinto is ready should he be called up by Alpine.

Asked at the Autosport Awards whether Colapinto should be racing or if Doohan should be given time, Vowles replied: “I think both.

“I think Jack should be given the time to prove himself, simple as that. I think every driver should be given that opportunity,” he said as per F1 Oversteer.

“If, and it’s an if, he’s not the right level, Franco is there. That’s what I mean by it.

“It is, look at the grid, that is the best opportunity for Franco and my job in this is making sure he is in the best situation possible.

“We have a great driver line-up for at least the next two years, so it won’t be with us. And it won’t be up and down the grid if you look at it for the most part, so it’s his best chance.

“I think he’s ready to step straight in. That’s an Alpine decision, but Franco as he left me, he fired up.”

Colapinto also insists he is ready should the call come to get behind the wheel of the A525.

“My role within the team will be to help, to help with everything I can, to bring the team back to the top, to improve the car as much as possible and to help with everything I can,” he said on his first day at the team’s Enstone factory.

“I will be very attentive to whatever happens and obviously always ready if I have to get in the car at some point. Doing all the testing, developing the new car, spending a lot of time in the simulator and obviously being ready for anything.”

Doohan, though, has all but warned the Argentinean he won’t go down easily.

“I’m very motivated,” he told Sky F1. “I look forward, to be honest, just to getting on track and doing the work with my hands and my feet and steering that car as best as I can.

“I look forward to just cementing my place here for the future.”

