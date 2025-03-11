Franco Colapinto swiftly deleted a social media post in which he seemed to criticise his apparent omission from the latest series of Drive to Survive.

Colapinto replaced Logan Sargeant at Williams for the final nine races of 2024, before heading to Alpine to become reserve driver for the 2025 campaign.

SPOILER WARNING: Drive to Survive storylines are mentioned below, for anyone yet to see the latest series.

The Argentinean became the first driver from his nation to arrive on the grid in more than two decades when he was promoted to replace Sargeant last season, but in a series packed with other storylines, his debut success was one of the more curious absences from the latest run of episodes.

His name was briefly mentioned in commentary montages but, other than that, Colapinto’s story was not told in detail as the series looked behind the scenes at aspects of the season such as the internal investigation into Christian Horner at Red Bull, Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari move, Daniel Ricciardo exiting the sport, Carlos Sainz finding a new team and much more.

In a post on X, that was swiftly deleted, Colapinto questioned why he was filmed so often for the series when the footage did not make it to air.

He wrote: “I’m watching the last episodes of DTS as they put the cap on not even 5 seconds I don’t even appear 5 !!! WHY DO THEY RECORD ME SO MUCH”

With a hectic season on the driver market and only 10 episodes in which to compress the year, producers opted not to tell the story of his arrival – with Oliver Bearman’s Ferrari debut in Saudi Arabia also not garnering much of a mention in this year’s series.

Colapinto moved to Alpine in the off-season as a reserve driver, making the move from Williams, where team principal James Vowles acknowledged he had the “best opportunity” to gain a race seat in either 2026, or even as soon as 2025.

The 21-year-old has already become a hugely popular sporting figure in Argentina thanks to his early Formula 1 exploits, and he now joins Paul Aron, Ryo Hirakawa and Kush Maini among Alpine’s reserve roster.

