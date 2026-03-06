An incident involving Franco Colapinto and Lewis Hamilton is being investigated after the second practice session in Australia.

The Argentine driver is being looked at by the FIA, following an unusual incident early in the afternoon session on Friday at Albert Park.

Franco Colapinto

Alpine’s Franco Colapinto is off to see the stewards in Melbourne, following an incident involving the Argentine driver early in second practice.

Colapinto has been summoned on the grounds of an alleged breach of FIA F1 Regulations Section B Article B1.8.5, pertaining to a case of “driving unnecessarily slowly, erratically, or in a manner which could be deemed potentially dangerous to other drivers”.

The Alpine driver had been driving through the final corner of the Albert Park circuit when he appeared to encounter an issue on his A526, with his car seeming to into neutral and losing drive.

With his car slowing, Colapinto made his way down the main straight, but didn’t move off the racing line.

Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton, powering along the straight at full speed, just spotted the nearly stationary Alpine in time to avoid a collision, with the British driver taking to team radio to say he had come across a car going “crazy slow”.

With the FIA stewards investigating the incident, a factor to be explored is whether Colapinto could have been expected to find a safe way to clear the racing line, given his struggles for forward momentum with his car.

This article will be updated.

