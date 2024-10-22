Martin Brundle said Williams driver Franco Colapinto “looked at me like I was trying to mug him” in a hilarious grid walk snub.

Brundle was roaming the COTA grid ahead of the United States Grand Prix, armed with a live microphone, for his iconic grid walk segment when he came across Colapinto, hoping for his first chat with the Argentine who replaced Logan Sargeant at Williams from the Italian Grand Prix.

Martin Brundle remains determined for Franco Colapinto chat

Brundle thought that opportunity had come as Colapinto headed his way, but the snub was cold!

“Hello, my name’s Martin Brundle, Sky,” he began as the Argentine made his way to the front of the grid for the national anthem.

“We haven’t met. Quick chat?” That was clearly a no, as Colapinto barely showed a flicker of acknowledgement of Brundle walking and talking right next to him.

“Oh well. No I think is the answer to that,” Brundle reacted, as he came across celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay who was far more up for a chat.

Once his grid walk duties were complete, Brundle headed up to the commentary box for the United States GP, where Sky F1 lead commentator David Croft brought up that awkward Colapinto encounter.

“Must go and introduce myself to Franco,” said Brundle in response. “He looked at me like I was trying to mug him or something.

“I think he thought I was trying to steal his umbrella, to be honest. I’ll go and say hello to him.”

Colapinto joined Sargeant as a graduate of the Williams Driver Academy and has proven quite the revelation, scoring five points across his four race weekends so far to make himself a contender for the Sauber/Audi F1 2025 vacancy.

Croft described Colapinto as a “brilliant addition to this Williams team”, a view shared by Brundle.

“He’s driven beautifully,” said Brundle of Colapinto.

“And a lot of these F2 boys, they were in the last chance saloon of F2, they learned to overtake any which way at any time. They’re adventurous with their overtaking and they’re not shy at all to throw their cars about.”

There is no room at the inn for Colapinto when it comes to the Williams F1 2025 line-up, as Carlos Sainz has agreed a multi-year deal to partner Alex Albon as of next season.

