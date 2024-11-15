Franco Colapinto implied that the departing Zhou Guanyu is the worst driver on the Formula 1 grid in his opinion.

As it stands, both of these drivers are without a place on the F1 2025 grid, but find themselves in very different circumstances.

After three seasons in Formula 1 with Sauber, Zhou will depart at the end of F1 2024 along with team-mate Valtteri Bottas – 10 times a race winner in F1 – with the team opting for Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto as their new line-up ahead of their transition to becoming the Audi works team from F1 2026.

Colapinto meanwhile is bidding to find his way onto the F1 2025 grid after turning heads at Williams since replacing Logan Sargeant mid-season.

The Argentine has been linked with a potential move to VCARB or the main Red Bull team, with Carlos Sainz already signed to Williams for F1 2025 and beyond to partner Alex Albon. Alpine meanwhile has also been mooted as a possible destination.

Colapinto has proven himself not shy in front of the cameras, and when speaking in an interview with his sponsor Quilmes, Zhou found out, having taken the F1’s worst driver tag hit.

“I don’t care who I have next to me [as a team-mate], whether it’s Verstappen or Zhou, I want to beat them and be ahead of them,” he said.

Colapinto’s manager Maria Catarineu of Bullet Sports Management recently addressed the speculation over the 21-year-old’s F1 2025 chances, confirming that no deal has been struck, but Williams are pushing hard to find their academy graduate an opportunity.

“What is certain is that right now we are with Williams and we are still with Williams,” Catarineu told Campeones TV.

“It’s no secret as you have seen, that there is a very big will for Franco to continue in F1 in 2025.

“It’s a subject that is no secret and we are working on it obviously. I want to deny the rumours that there is something signed for next year. We are currently still with Williams at the moment.

“I want to say that Williams is the first one who is looking for the best option for Franco. It’s a great team and we feel like a family.

“Williams’ results are improving. I know that their intention is to look for the best deal for Franco for the future. Williams are the first ones to know that Franco deserves to stay in F1 and they are trying to make it happen. But nothing has been signed and I can’t confirm anything.

“We would love to stay at Williams, but they already have their contracts. So they are looking for the best structure to keep Franco in F1 in the best way for both Franco and Williams. But at the moment it doesn’t look like a possibility to continue with Williams in 2025.”

