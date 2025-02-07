Alpine adviser Flavio Briatore requested a ‘very complete report’ as Franco Colapinto and Jack Doohan took part in a private test in Barcelona this week, it has been claimed.

It comes amid mounting rumours that Doohan could be replaced by Colapinto during the F1 2025 season.

Franco Colapinto and Jack Doohan appear in private Alpine test

Colapinto made a fine impression during a nine-race cameo for the Williams team in 2024, scoring points in two of his first four appearances in Azerbaijan and the United States.

With Williams already committed to fielding Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon for F1 2025, however, the team vowed to help Colapinto find an opportunity with a rival team for this season.

Alpine confirmed the signing of Colapinto as the team’s reserve driver last month, raising further doubts over the future of Doohan.

After being signed as Pierre Gasly’s F1 2025 team-mate last August, Doohan made his F1 debut at the 2024 season finale in Abu Dhabi after Esteban Ocon was released early from his contract.

However, rumours over recent months have indicated that Doohan’s contract only covers the first few races of the new season, leaving the Australian at risk of being replaced by Colapinto.

PlanetF1.com understands that Doohan’s continued participation in the F1 2025 season will be based on performance, as is the case with every other driver on the grid.

A report by French publication Nextgen-Auto has claimed that Colapinto and Doohan both took to the track earlier this week at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, the home of F1’s Spanish Grand Prix, for a private TPC [Testing of Previous Car] test.

Colapinto and Doohan are said to have altered between the team’s 2022 and 2023 cars, with the ‘head-to-head’ runs giving Alpine ‘a first indicator’ of the faster driver.

It is claimed that Briatore requested a ‘very complete report’ of both Colapinto and Doohan with their performance level, as well as their behaviour, setup work, the quality of their feedback, teamwork skills, state of mind and stress levels all under close scrutiny.

Briatore himself was on site in Barcelona, posting a clip to social media of Colapinto climbing out of the cockpit of an Alpine, running in a full black livery for the test, in the team’s garage.

Doohan was reportedly nowhere to be seen in Briatore’s social media output from Barcelona, with Alpine providing no coverage of the test via the team’s official social media channels.

Ferrari, McLaren and Williams are also known to have held tests in Barcelona over recent days, with McLaren and Ferrari providing mule cars to assist Pirelli’s development of the new tyres for F1 2026.

Briatore is known to be highly enthusiastic about the potential of Doohan, admitting last year that he is “interested in any driver who is fast.”

Speaking to French publication Le Parisien in December, before the signing of Colapinto was announced, Briatore moved to “guarantee” that Doohan will start the new season at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.

However, he warned that Alpine will not hesitate to make a change if a driver fails to perform.

He said: “The only thing we can be sure of is death!

“We’ll start the year with Pierre and Jack, I can guarantee that. After that, we’ll see as the season progresses.

“I have to get the team in the right condition to get results and the driver is the one who has to conclude the work of nearly 1,000 people behind him. Everyone works for just two people.

“If there’s a driver who isn’t making progress, who isn’t bringing me results, I change him. You can’t be emotional in F1.”

