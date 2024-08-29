Franco Colapinto reveals Logan Sargeant conversation after ‘late’ call to replace him

Franco Colapinto admitted he felt “very sad” for Logan Sargeant but was ready to seize his opportunity having been given the drive at Williams.

Sargeant’s departure from Williams was perhaps not such a surprise but the appointment of 21-year-old rookie Colapinto was very much. Despite his inexperience, the Argentinian said he is ready to make the most of his chance.

Franco Colapinto looking to make the most of Williams chance

Colapinto has nine races to impress before Carlos Sainz takes the Williams seat in 2025 but he has had barely a few days to prepare having started the week as an F2 driver.

“On Monday, I was in the sim with MP [Motorsport] preparing the race with my team here in Monza,” he told media including PlanetF1.com. “So you can imagine how late it was.

“I don’t know when they were thinking about it, but it’s an opportunity that I’ve always been ready for and that I’ve been waiting for for so long.

“Since I was a young kid, I was always dreaming of this coming through and happening and today, it was an opportunity to be here speaking to all of you. It’s a pleasure and I am just extremely grateful to Williams for the opportunity. It came very late, of course, but I’m always ready.”

Asked by PlanetF1.com if he had spoken to Sargeant since the news broke, Colapinto said that he had and admitted he was “very sad” for the outgoing American.

“It’s very tough,” he said of Sargeant’s sacking. “I think it’s never easy for the team, for the driver, for the driver coming in, to be changed in the middle of the season, and for all those things happening.

“It’s, of course, not nice for Logan. He had an amazing opportunity to get into Formula 1, he had some very good performances. I think he got up to speed very quickly in Formula 1.

“I’ve been working towards Formula 1 since I was very young and this opportunity, you never know when it’s going to come back.

“So I am, of course, taking the chance. I’m going to try to do my best. It’s, I understand, very, very, very sad for Logan, but I think he did a very good job.

“I hope he has a great performance in whatever he does next. He’s a very good driver.”

