Scoring more points in two races than Logan Sargeant did in 36, France Colapinto says he’s showing that he “deserves a seat in Formula 1” but he’s short of options for F1 2025.

Colapinto contested only his second Formula 1 Grand Prix on Sunday, taking to the streets of Baku where he lined up eighth on the grid in Williams’ first two-car Q3 showing of 2024.

Franco Colapinto: I deserve a seat in Formula 1

The Argentinian didn’t put a wheel wrong as he went with a medium-hard strategy in contrast to his team-mate Alex Albon’s hard-medium after Williams opted to split the drivers.

He was the first to pit, leaving him with the monumental task of completing 41 laps on one set of hard tyres, but he pulled it off to bring his FW46 home in eighth place.

Scoring four points on the day, the 21-year-old quadrupled his predecessor Sargeant’s tally in just two races with the American having started 36.

“They showed so much confidence and trust in putting me in a seat,” he told the media in Baku. “It was a very difficult bet, and a bet that many people didn’t understand.

“But I hope to be showing what I’m capable of and that I deserve a seat in Formula 1. The idea and the opportunity that James gave me are helping me to show that.

“I am just doing a lot of work to try to learn quick. I have very little mileage in a Formula 1 car, it’s only two races and one Free Practice 1 and a few laps in Abu Dhabi last year.

“But I think with the little mileage I’ve got, to be in the points in my second race is something really positive and very good. So, we have to keep going, but it’s a good start.”

Albon made it a double points haul for Williams with his seventh-placed finish, the team’s points tally for the day totalling 10 which moved them up ahead of Alpine into eighth place in the Constructors’ Championship.

It was their biggest single-day haul since 2021 when George Russell and Nicholas Latifi scored half points at the Belgian Grand Prix where the Briton was P2 in a washed-out race with Latifi ninth.

Colapinto added: “We did a great job with the team. We moved up Williams in the championship and I’m very happy with the result.

“It’s a great result for the team. Both cars in the points, P8 in the constructors’ championship, both cars in the top eight. It’s something unexpected and amazing for the team, for Williams, they really deserve it.

“So yeah, just very happy for what we achieved together, and we need to keep working on the future.”

Colapinto joined Williams ahead of the Italian Grand Prix, called up to replace the ousted Sargeant after he recorded one crash too many with a big shunt in FP3 at the Dutch Grand Prix.

The American had yet to get off the mark for the season and left Formula 1 with a solitary point on the board in 36 race starts.

As for Colapinto, he now sits P19 of the 22 drivers who have lined up in the F1 2024 World Championship, ahead of Zhou Guanyu, Sargeant, and Valtteri Bottas.

