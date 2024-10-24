Franco Colapinto opens up on reason for Martin Brundle Sky F1 gridwalk snub

Franco Colapinto explained why he completely blanked Martin Brundle on his grid walk at last weekend’s United States GP.

The Argentinean driver sauntered straight past Martin Brundle on the grid as the British broadcaster attempted to intercept him for an interview.

Franco Colapinto: It wasn’t a great moment to speak to camera

Brundle was carrying out his usual grid walk at the Circuit of the Americas ahead of last weekend’s United States Grand Prix,when he spotted Franco Colapinto approaching him on his way to the front of the grid.

Colapinto is a newcomer to F1, having replaced Logan Sargeant at Williams at the Italian Grand Prix, and appeared to have no real idea of who Brundle was as the Argentinean blanked Brundle’s introduction and kept walking.

Asked for his thoughts on what had happened on the grid after some social media furore regarding the somewhat amusing moment, Colapinto explained that he tends to focus on getting into the zone ahead of racing and didn’t have time for a chat.

“There isn’t much of a story,” he told media, including PlanetF1.com, ahead of the Mexico City Grand Prix.

“I spoke with Williams, I don’t have much experience on this topic of first having to go to the grid and then waiting there for 30 minutes, jumping out of the car, walking and moving around and everyone wants to do interviews.

“I have been quite focused for the races and Connor [Bean, Williams press officer], he has been really helping me not do interviews on the grid, not on the grid, but in the paddock and all those things and being focused on what I have to do – which is driving first.”

While it appeared like Colapinto might not have been familiar with Brundle given his youth and lack of exposure to British F1 coverage, the Williams rookie showed his respect for the 65-year-old and said: “Martin, of course, he’s been extremely massive – a mega, mega, mega driver and has a big legacy sport as well.

“He never did any interview [with] me and it was, at least for me, not a great moment to be speaking to the camera.

“I was going to the national anthem, I was very late, and, yeah, I was focused on the race.

“I was focused on driving, and I was just… I didn’t want to speak too much.

“I love speaking now and when I jump out of the car but, when I am going to the race, I try to be a bit more into it and not doing interviews.”

With Brundle fortunately immediately stumbling upon a far more eager Gordon Ramsay on the grid, the awkward encounter segued straight into a light-hearted chat but the Sky F1 broadcaster acknowledged the moment during his commentary.

“Must go and introduce myself to Franco,” said Brundle. “He looked at me like I was trying to mug him or something.

“I think he thought I was trying to steal his umbrella, to be honest. I’ll go and say hello to him.”

