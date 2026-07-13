Franco Colapinto admits he was cheering England on at the World Cup – only because he wants Argentina to knock the Three Lions out themselves.

He does, however, have one fear going into Wednesday’s match: Jude Bellingham.

Franco Colapinto admits Jude Bellingham is England’s biggest threat

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England and Argentina will clash in Wednesday’s second World Cup semi-final, with the old foes set to meet in Atlanta.

La Albiceleste head into the match as the reigning FIFA world champions, while England haven’t won the title for six decades.

It promises to be a thriller.

On Argentina’s side, they have football legend Lionel Messi. But England has Jude Bellingham, whose latest brace helped the team beat Norway in the quarter-finals.

And the Real Madrid midfielder could, Colapinto fears, steer England into the final.

On stage at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, Colapinto made it clear who his favourite rival is.

“England on Wednesday,” he said with a huge smile. “I was praying for England to pass so we can beat them.”

As the crowd reacted, he quipped: “I’m surrounded by English people… I’m scared of Bellingham only.”

Writing ‘Vamos Argentina and Messi’ on the wall, Colapinto was asked if his country could do in the World Cup.

“I’m not speaking about this,” he replied. “We are going to do well, we keep pushing for it.”

The Alpine driver drove the Lotus E20 raced during the 2012 F1 season, with burnouts included, and also put an Alpine A390 through its paces on the famous hill climb.

“There’s so many fans! Not as many as in Argentina but close…

“To see all these cars up close and how F1 developed over the years, seeing them all together in real life, especially at Goodwood, I think it’s the biggest festival in the world.

“When you are a motorsport lover, and you follow it so young, to come here and listen to these cars and see them rolling around it’s very special and very unique.

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