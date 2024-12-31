Franco Colapinto believes he made a positive mark in Formula 1, but is working to ensure that his F1 story does not end here.

The decision from Williams to axe Logan Sargeant following the Dutch Grand Prix opened the door for Franco Colapinto to make his Formula 1 debut, Williams swapping one academy graduate for another as Colapinto made the step up from Formula 2.

Franco Colapinto targets F1 2026 comeback

And the 21-year-old Argentine would turn heads, scoring five points across his first four grands prix, to the stage where with Williams’ F1 2025 line-up of Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon already locked in, Colapinto was being linked with Alpine, Racing Bulls and even the main Red Bull team.

However, Colapinto’s cause was hampered by a pair of crashes in Brazil and a 50G shunt in Las Vegas, with team-mate Albon also in the wars as the pool of spare parts at Williams was severely tested.

Ultimately, it was the Williams reserve role which came Colapinto’s way for F1 2025, but while unable to force his way onto the grid, Colapinto believes he left a “good mark” in his nine-race run.

“The balance is very positive, and looking at the nine races in general, not just how it ended, I started very well, scoring points and getting into Q3, we had a very good car,” he said as per Marca.

“We started to drop off a bit in terms of performance and, with the step back, I think Albon and I had to take some risks. We didn’t have the car parts and that affected me.

“The important thing is that I have left a good stamp and a good mark on the category. I’m happy because I gave my best in the car. F1 knows what a great job I did in the few races I had.

“To go up to F1 was my dream since I was a child, and to have achieved it this year was very special, I’m happy because I’ve made the jump, it was my dream come true.”

And Colapinto very much hopes F1 2025 will be a temporary absence from the grid.

“I’m working so that it’s not just nine races, we’re all fighting for the same thing,” he confirmed.

F1 contracts: What is the status of each F1 2025 driver?

👉 Revealed: The six drivers out of contract at the end of the F1 2025 season

👉 F1 driver contracts: What is the contract status of every driver on the F1 2025 grid?

One door which could re-open for Colapinto looking ahead to F1 2026 is Alpine, with team advisor Flavio Briatore teasing a rekindling of his Colapinto interest.

“I’m interested in any driver who is fast,” he told Auto Motor und Sport.

“Colapinto surprised everyone, but we have contracts with Gasly, Doohan and [Paul] Aron for next season.

“If there was an opportunity to get Colapinto for 2026, you have to think about it. Nevertheless, you always have to be careful when assessing drivers.

“In this sport, you quickly get hyped up after a good race. Then the price rises and suddenly we’re talking about 20 or 30 million dollars.

“The choice today is much greater than it used to be. Today, there are six to seven promising drivers in Formula 2 and Formula 3.

“We want to concentrate on the good ones in our academy and no longer run around with a watering can.

“It will probably come down to three drivers: Aron, [Gabriele] Mini and [Victor] Martins.”

Alpine will embark on a new era from F1 2026, as they transition from works to customer team status by taking on the Mercedes engine, with new regulations arriving in time for that season on the chassis and engine sides.

Read next: Jack Doohan placed under immediate pressure to keep Alpine seat