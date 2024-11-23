Franco Colapinto has escaped injury in a frightening crash in qualifying for the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The Argentinean was involved in a heavy crash at the end of Q2 in qualifying for the Las Vegas GP.

Franco Colapinto crashes heavily in Las Vegas

Colapinto was attempting to escape the elimination zone at the end of Q2 and was approaching the end of his final flying lap when he turned in slightly too early for the high-speed Turn 15.

Realising his error, Colapinto briefly turned away before recommitting to the apex, but was still too early – he glanced the inside wall and knocked off his front-left wheel.

The impact was enough to throw Colapinto into the wall on the outside, enduring a heavy impact with onboard replays showing Colapinto’s head bouncing around the cockpit.

The car skittered down the track minus all of its corners, with Colapinto unable to bring it under control as he waited for the Williams to dissipate its momentum.

Thankfully, Colapinto was uninjured as he radioed in to say he was OK, before clambering free and striking the Halo on his car in obvious frustration.

The damage to the track barriers has resulted in a significant delay to qualifying proceedings, with the FIA confirming repairs to the infrastructure required: “There’s a lot of debris on track and some potential barrier repairs needed, the circuit operations team are currently working on this.”

Colapinto’s car has since been collected up and brought back to the pitlane, with another huge repair job facing Williams after a spate of crashes in Brazil pushed the small team to its limits in terms of spares.

This story will be updated.

Read Next: 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix – Qualifying F1 results