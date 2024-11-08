Former F1 driver Karun Chandhok believes a move to Red Bull would be a “mistake” for Franco Colapinto as it to be “too early” in his career for such a switch.

The young Argentine is being linked as a potential candidate to join the Red Bull stable next season having impressed in his short stint on the grid so far, with team principal Christian Horner having met with Williams boss James Vowles for talks.

Chandhok: Franco Colapinto to Red Bull ‘too soon’, VCARB the ‘sensible’ choice

PlanetF1.com understands the discussions between Horner and Vowles were to explore options over Colapinto, with Williams team principal Vowles confirming there is interest from elsewhere in his driver – but that he is working on a solution “that protects Franco as well and protects all parties.”

He is currently due to exit the Formula 1 grid altogether in 2025, with Carlos Sainz already inbound at Williams next season and Alex Albon under contract, but his performances to date since replacing Logan Sargeant have led to what Vowles has described as “multiple teams” being interested.

With Red Bull understood to be one of those looking at Colapinto, former Lotus and HRT driver Chandhok explained that while he has given “the perfect job interview” so far, stepping into a potential cockpit at Red Bull might be a step too far too soon, suggesting a berth at sister team VCARB instead – should Red Bull decide to part with Sergio Perez at the end of the year.

“He’s clearly very quick, clearly very talented,” Chandhok said of Colapinto on the Sky F1 podcast.

“I think we’ll all admit, including Williams, that it’s been a bit of a surprise, because his junior formula record didn’t suggest he’s going to be as good as he has been, and maybe he is well suited to an F1 car or the style of driving, but I think it’d be a mistake to put him in a Red Bull.

“I think it’s too early. I think if they were talking about putting him in an RB, I think that’ll be a good, sensible choice and a career progression for him.

“I think if they put him in a Red Bull alongside Max, it could destroy him. I think it’d be too soon.

“The best choice or the best option is if Checo improves and stays there, that they don’t have to do anything, and they can stay status quo. But if that improvement is not coming, maybe they’re going to put Liam Lawson in and they put Franco in there [at VCARB].

“Because honestly, if you look at the run he’s had, it’s like a guy who has done the perfect job interview, right? He’s come there, made an impact, bang, quick straight away. Results [in] Singapore, Baku, amazing.

“But then as you’ve got into it and the races are unfolding, in Mexico, he was some way off Alex in qualifying, and Brazil, he was some way off Alex in qualifying, two big shunts – it’s still not the complete package in terms of his experience, I think.

“I would think even for himself and his own management, I’d probably say, ‘let’s think of the long term here’.

“And if there’s an option of RB instead of going to Red Bull, I think that would be better for him, and it’s probably a better choice for Red Bull to be making as well.”

