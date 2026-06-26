Franco Colapinto reflected on the comments made by Flavio Briatore as “very good” in a potential boost to his Formula 1 future with Alpine.

Briatore is very open to the idea of retaining Colapinto alongside Pierre Gasly for F1 2027, amid rumours that Fernando Alonso could return to ‘Team Enstone’ for a fourth stint. Colapinto praised Briatore for the positive impact made on his career by the Italian, and the Alpine team more widely.

Franco Colapinto praises Briatore amid Fernando Alonso rumours

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Alpine is a team vastly improved in F1 2026. Franco Colapinto has risen to the challenge.

Colapinto has registered 16 points so far this season, his best result P6 in Canada.

Colapinto has earned a positive review from Flavio Briatore, Alpine’s executive advisor and de facto team principal. He praised Colapinto’s growth as a driver, and said “why not” to the idea of retaining a Gasly-Colapinto pairing for F1 2027, so long as Colapinto maintains his current form.

Briatore’s encouraging words came at a time when Alonso – the two-time world champion managed by Briatore – is being linked with an Alpine return.

Colapinto found Briatore’s words to be “very good comments,”, as PlanetF1.com asked the Argentine for his verdict.

Colapinto continued: “Flavio has been very supportive with me, and he’s been very harsh at times that he needs to be harsh, and I think he has the experience to do that.

“Of course, it’s also in me how I take those moments, and luckily, I did take them very well, and I improved, and I learned from those, so it was very helpful.

“I think we all know that Flavio has been in the sport for so many years, and he has been so successful that when you use all his experience and his comments to do better and to understand where you need to focus more and to be stronger mentally and stuff like that, it becomes helpful, and in the future it’s a bit of your strength.

“Since I joined the team, he’s been, of course, very different to what I was used to, I spoke about it many times, but he helped me to learn a lot, and to also improve more from the very tough moments. Those really hard and tough situations made me much stronger, and the way he was handling media situations made it even more in that way, and I think nowadays it’s really helping me.

“He has had a lot of confidence in me this season, and that’s pushing in the right direction, and also gave me the support that he always gave me, and of course we are having better results, and we are achieving better things as a team.”

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Colapinto said that Briatore’s rennetless pursuit of improvement is critical if Alpine wishes to reach its long-term F1 goals.

“We, of course, are not where we want to be, but I think it’s been a successful first part of the year in general,” Colapinto continued. “We are working hard to improve much more. This, of course, right now is not where we want to be.

“But his support, off track, on track with the team, not only with me as a driver, but with engineers, with everyone, he pushes the team forward a lot, and I really appreciate that. Someone that is nonconformist, and he pushes always more and more and more.

“Even when we are doing well, or we are having a good result, we are finishing P6, he’s back in the factory, and he’s the only one not being happy and not being confirmed of the result we’ve had, and wanting more and more and more.

“That’s the way that in Formula 1 you go from P10, that was where we were last year, to this year being in the midfield, and next year a bit closer to the top, and in a few years fighting for wins. I think that’s the only way in F1 nowadays. He knows how to do it, so I fully trust him.”

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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