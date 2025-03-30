Alpine reserve driver Franco Colapinto and former Red Bull star Sergio Perez have led tributes to long-serving F1 cameraman Ulises Panizza, who has died suddenly.

Panizza worked for the likes of Fox and ESPN Latin America and was a popular figure in the paddock. The Argentine’s death comes just days before he was due to travel to Suzuka for the Japanese Grand Prix, the third race of the F1 2025 season.

Franco Colapinto, Sergio Perez lead tributes to beloved F1 cameraman

Colapinto, who joined Alpine as a reserve driver for F1 2025 after nine appearances for the Williams team in the second half of last season, took to social media to pay tribute to Panizza.

He wrote: “A great Uli. Always leaving everything… we will miss you! So nice to have shared together my first races in F1! Much strength to all the family!”

Colapinto’s words were echoed by Perez, the most successful Mexican driver in F1 history who claimed six F1 wins in 281 appearances between 2011 and 2024.

Franco Colapinto and Sergio Perez looking for an F1 return

Perez, who vacated his Red Bull seat at the end of the F1 2024 season, wrote: “Very saddened by the departure of our dear Uli.

“His joy and his sense of humour will be missed. Rest in peace, brother.”

F1 presenter Giselle Zarur Maccise worked closely with Panizza at Fox Sports Mexico. She added: “Uli, rest in peace my friend. So many memories 🙏🏻🤍 We will miss you on and off the track.”

Albert Fabrega, the respected F1 reporter, also paid tribute to Panizza, writing: “F1 and life will be sadder, colder and greyer without you Uli.

“How much we will miss you. How much I will miss you. How hard it will be without your smile.

“Rest in peace my friend. We will never forget you. Always with us daddy 🫶😞”

Meanwhile, the former F1 presenter Will Buxton added: “Uli 💔.

“The love of life and the zest for life that he carried was infectious and riotous. I don’t have a single memory of him where he wasn’t smiling and laughing. Devastating news.

“My thoughts are with his loved ones, with Giselle, Juan and his whole crew. A lovely, lovely man.”

