FIA hit Sergio Perez with double penalty as Colapinto also sanctioned

Sergio Perez and Franco Colapinto will start the Qatar GP F1 Sprint from the pit lane due to set-up changes being made, while Perez also received a reprimand for driving too slowly.

Formula 1 is contesting its final Sprint weekend of the F1 2024 season in Qatar, a race weekend which so far has not gone to plan for under-pressure Red Bull driver Sergio Perez and Williams’ Franco Colapinto, who both dropped out at the Q1 stage of qualifying for the Sprint.

The cars go into parc ferme conditions after Sprint qualifying, though the stewards reported that suspension changes have been made on Perez’s Red Bull RB20 and Colapinto’s FW46, constituting a breach and recommending a pit-lane start for both drivers.

FIA F1 technical delegate Jo Bauer reported: “Changes to the set up of the suspension have been made on car numbers 11 and 43.

“Therefore these cars should now be required to start the Sprint from the pit lane according to Article 40.9 b) of the 2024 Formula One Sporting Regulations.”

The stewards agreed and confirmed that both Perez and Colapinto will start from the pit lane.

And it did not end there for Perez, who was also given a reprimand for driving too slowly in Sprint Qualifying.

The verdict from the stewards reads: “The stewards heard from the driver of Car 11 (Sergio Perez), team representative and reviewed positioning/marshalling system data, video, timing, team radio and in-car video evidence.

“The driver of Car 11 stated he was focussed on not impeding any other car and was trying to maintain a gap to the cars in front. When questioned on any potential sporting advantage he stated that quite the opposite was the case as his tyres did not reach optimal temperature. The stewards accept this explanation.

“The stewards note that the Race Director’s notes were issued in accordance with Article 12.2.1 i) of the International Sporting Code, for the “safe and orderly” conduct of the event. In this case, there is no evidence of any unsafe or disorderly conduct (such as unnecessary impeding) however a breach has still occurred, due to the failure to comply with the SC2 to SC1 time, and hence the penalty of a reprimand (driving) is imposed.

“The stewards advise all competitors that particular attention will be paid to adherence to the event notes in the qualifying session and that any potentially dangerous behaviour or impeding may result in the application of grid penalties.”

