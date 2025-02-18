Alpine has announced that Mercado Libre, Latin America’s most popular e-commerce platform and personal sponsor of Franco Colapinto, has signed a partnership deal with the team.

Colapinto joined Alpine as reserve driver ahead of the F1 2025 season, and the Argentinean has already become a significant sporting star in his home nation after his nine-race stint with Williams last season.

Alpine sign partnership deal with major Franco Colapinto sponsor

Mercado Libre confirmed a sponsorship deal with Williams last summer in the days leading up to Colapinto’s Grand Prix debut at Monza, and the company has carried on their support of the 21-year-old in his new reserve role at Alpine.

Colapinto has Mercado Libre listed as one of his personal sponsors on his official website, with TIME Magazine having listed it among one of the 100 most influential companies in the world in 2023.

Now, their support extends to Alpine as Colapinto takes on duties as back-up to Pierre Gasly and Jack Doohan in the F1 2025 season.

More on the F1 2025 season as it edges ever closer

👉 F1 driver helmets: What designs been unveiled ahead of the F1 2025 season?

👉 The ultimate F1 2025 guide: Everything you need to know about the 2025 season

Alpine team principal Oliver Oakes said: “We are excited to welcome Mercado Libre to the Alpine Formula One family. Their commitment to speed and high performance aligns perfectly with the team’s values and those in Formula One.

“This partnership also strengthens our connection with our passionate Latin American fan base, and we look forward to achieving great things together on and off the track.”

Sean Summers, executive vice president and chief marketing officer of Mercado Libre added: “Formula One represents speed, innovation, and the ambition to go further, which are values that we share at Mercado Libre.

“Expanding our presence in the category with BWT Alpine Formula One Team reaffirms our commitment to a rapidly growing global platform, particularly in Latin America, where enthusiasm for the sport continues to soar.

“We’re proud to have our signature handshake logo on the team’s car and even more excited to see the talented Franco Colapinto part of the team.”

Read next: F1 manufacturer announced as new Sky F1 sponsor in surprise deal