Franco Colapinto reveals F1 back-up plan as Red Bull end interest

With his F1 2025 options fading, Franco Colapinto does not want to just sit on the sidelines and would look to race elsewhere.

Colapinto turned heads in the F1 paddock after impressing upon replacing Logan Sargeant at Williams, to the stage that Red Bull and Alpine were being speculated as potential F1 2025 destinations, but the doors look to be closing for the Argentine.

Franco Colapinto not ready for F1 reserve focus after Red Bull snub

Additional reporting by Elizabeth Blackstock

Costly shunts for Colapinto in Brazil and Las Vegas led to Red Bull cooling their interest in the 21-year-old, while PlanetF1.com understands that a decision was reached early in the Qatar Grand Prix weekend to close the door on Colapinto to junior team VCARB too.

It is understood that Alpine advisor Flavio Briatore has also cooled his interest in Colapinto, who had been speculated as a possible replacement for Jack Doohan before he had even made his debut. Doohan will contest his first race with Alpine at the F1 2024 season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Asked by the media, including PlanetF1.com, whether a change of teams is still a possibility, Colapinto replied: “I don’t really know about my future at the moment.

“It’s more my managers, James [Vowles, Williams team boss] also we’re involving in what they can do.

“Of course, my goal and my target is to stay in Formula 1. I didn’t come for only a couple of races. I’m trying to show that I’m here to stay, so that’s our goal.

“Of course, Williams has two strong drivers [Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon for F1 2025], so that’s a low possibility, but I’m always very, very grateful to the team.

“Until Abu Dhabi, there is always an opportunity and until the chequered flag, there is always a chance. So we are going to fight strong together to finish the year up there.”

With Colapinto confirming “I think yes” when asked if he has been approached by teams in other series, the Argentine said that moving to another category would be his back-up plan to continue proving his worth for an F1 seat, rather than just focusing solely on an F1 reserve role.

“I really want to still be racing and still be active,” he continued.

“I want to be always part of the paddock. I think it’s very important that. But, I love racing. And if it’s not here, because there is not a chance for ’24/’25, I hope to be around ’26 or ’27. I hope to be showing that I deserve a seat here.

“But if I cannot be racing, instead of looking at the TV for 24 races, I would love to be driving a car somewhere.”

F1 2025 grid almost complete

👉 F1 2025 driver line-up: Who is already confirmed for the 2025 grid?

👉 F1 driver contracts: What is the contract status of every driver on the 2024 grid?

Trusting rookie drivers is back in fashion in Formula 1, with Oliver Bearman having also impressed in his three super-sub appearances this season ahead of his Haas F1 2025 drive, while Doohan is set to debut in Abu Dhabi and Kimi Antonelli will race for Mercedes from F1 2025 as Lewis Hamilton’s replacement.

Elsewhere, Formula 2 Championship leader Gabriel Bortoleto has been signed by Sauber/Audi F1 for 2025 and beyond to partner Nico Hulkenberg.

And Colapinto was asked whether he felt any disappointment over not getting the Sauber/Audi F1 seat ahead of Bortoleto.

“Always a seat less to get a chance to be driving next year, it’s never a nice thing,” he said. “I think Gabriel really deserves it as well. He’s a great guy, he’s very quick and he’s obviously there.

“For what I understand, Stake [Sauber] was done since a while ago and was not an option for us.”

Read next: Tsunoda receives ‘not only performance’ verdict as Sergio Perez exit nears