Colapinto warned of ‘absolutely ruthless’ Flavio Briatore as Alpine pressure mounts

Four races into the five Alpine initially said he would have, Franco Colapinto has been warned he needs points as Flavio Briatore is “absolutely ruthless”.

Colapinto made a name for himself last season when he joined Williams to replace the ousted Logan Sargeant and achieved the one thing that Sargeant struggled to do, he scored points.

Franco Colapinto ‘needs to find his Williams form’

He managed two top ten results in his four Grands Prix before a spate of crashes blighted his end of season, also putting an end to speculation that he could join Red Bull.

That came to nought before Alpine snapped him up but as a reserve driver, as the team had already confirmed Pierre Gasly and Jack Doohan for the F1 2025 season.

But after six races, the team made the call to drop Doohan, who had yet to score, and instead trial Colapinto in a five-race audition.

Announcing the news, Alpine’s statement said the Argentinian driver would be in the car for F1’s next triple-header: Imola, Monaco and Barcelona, before ‘two races in June for the Canadian Grand Prix and Austrian Grand Prix’.

“The next five races will give us an opportunity to try something different and after this time period we will assess our options,” added Alpine executive director Briatore.

But in the middle of the Argentinean’s first race weekend for Alpine, the Italian shifted the goalposts – but in a good way.

He told Sky Italia, that Colapinto would have “as much as needed” as “there’s no set limit on his races.

“He needs to be fast, not crash, and score points. I’m only asking him these three things — not 10. If he does them well, he’ll drive forever.”

Alas, Colapinto broke rule two almost immediately as he binned his A525 in qualifying on his Alpine debut.

As for the other two rules, be fast and score points, he’s yet to tick those boxes.

F1 2025: The season’s winners and losers

👉 The results of the F1 2025 championship

👉 The updated Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championship standings

It’s led to speculation that F1 race winner Sergio Perez, who is without a drive after parting ways with Red Bull in December, is an option.

However, while he’s been linked with the Enstone squad for F1 2026, PlanetF1.com understands the Mexican driver is not being considered for this season.

Alpine do have options within their own ranks with reserve driver Paul Aron impressing the team during a TPC outing. Doohan could also return to the car as he remained an Alpine reserve after his demotion.

But whichever way Alpine lean, Rosberg has warned Colapinto that he needs to impress Briatore, and soon.

“He is really driving for his future this weekend because he has had many races now, and it’s been a bit of a struggle overall,” Rosberg told Sky F1.

“And, you know, Flavio Briatore is absolutely ruthless. He will chop you without even thinking about it.

“Colapinto needs to find his Williams form. Last year he did so well. It’s possible. Let’s hope he can find it this weekend. We all wish it for him.”

Read next: Russell v Verstappen crash? Wolff finds a silver lining