Red Bull junior Isack Hadjar has claimed “I’m next on the list” to step up to a race seat within their stable, amid reports Franco Colapinto is being looked at for a 2025 drive.

Six-time Grand Prix winner Ralf Schumacher recently claimed Colapinto heading to Red Bull would be “fixed” for next season with a “pretty big deal” involved, such is the interest in the Argentine driver, though PlanetF1.com understands talks between Red Bull and Williams in Brazil left some way to go before a move for Colapinto could be agreed.

Red Bull junior Isack Hadjar: ‘I’m next on the list, that’s just a fact’

Hadjar, 20, sits second in the Formula 2 standings heading into the final two rounds of the season, just 4.5 points behind future Sauber driver Gabriel Bortoleto.

He has already secured four feature race victories so far this year along with three other podiums in Formula 2, and while two likely front-running rivals have already stepped up to Formula 1 in Colapinto and Oliver Bearman at different stages, he holds out hope of doing so himself next year.

Hadjar took in FP1 duties at Silverstone earlier this year with Red Bull after two outings in 2023, and despite the team being linked with a possible move for Colapinto next year, he put the case forward that as a Red Bull junior who is performing well, he believes his name is also in the frame.

“I’d say my chances are there, at least,” Hadjar told Motorsport.com when asked about the prospect of a 2025 drive.

“Obviously, it doesn’t depend on me. There’s a lot going on at Racing Bulls [VCARB] and Red Bull, anything can happen. And obviously, I’m next on the list. That’s just a fact.

“I don’t know what decisions they’re going to make, but in any case, I’m here and I’m trying to be ready for next year whatever happens.”

Hadjar spoke highly of what his Formula 2 colleagues have achieved upon their step up to Formula 1, adding “I think what Franco and Ollie have done is great” and showing it’s proof that the young generation can tackle the top tier.

When it comes to a seat within the Red Bull stable, however, the young French driver explained that his position should put him in good stead regarding a drive in future.

“Yes, they’re looking for a fast driver, and he’s proved that he is,” he said of Colapinto.

“So, yes, obviously, I’ve been part of a programme for three years, I’m second in F2, I’m the team reserve, so… that’s the way it is.”

When asked about his prospects next season, he admitted that not having a seat would be a frustration for him after his year in Formula 2 to date, but he would take whatever comes in his stride.

“I wouldn’t be happy, obviously, because you want to drive,” Hadjar said.

“But if that’s what needs to be done, then I’ll do it and think about the future.”

