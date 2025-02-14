Williams team principal James Vowles has reiterated his belief a move to Alpine represents the “best opportunity” for Franco Colapinto to make a return to the Formula 1 grid.

The Argentine driver impressed during his nine-race stint with Williams last season after replacing Logan Sargeant, but without a seat for 2025, he has made the move to Alpine as reserve driver.

Franco Colapinto exit reasons explained by Williams team principal

Colapinto will be back-up to Pierre Gasly and Jack Doohan in the 2025 season, with Ryo Hirakawa and Paul Aron also confirmed as reserve drivers at Alpine for the coming year.

Despite both Alpine race seats being contracted, Vowles said in Williams’ announcement of his departure that his move to ‘Team Enstone’ marked an opportunity to return to the grid in 2026, or potentially as soon as 2025.

When asked about his move for the first time since it was confirmed, the Williams team principal repeated that opinion, believing a switch to Alpine offers Colapinto the chance to get onto the grid sooner than he would be able to at Williams – with both Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz tied to multi-year deals with the team.

“So, I believe in Franco,” Vowles told media including PlanetF1.com after the launch of the Williams FW47.

“I already said very much publicly that I believe, even at the decrement and cost of Williams, that a racing driver that is capable in Formula 1 should be racing in Formula 1. So that’s the first thing.

“With us, we have two incredible drivers that will be with us for at least a couple of years – and maybe up to four years, just depending on where we get to – so there is no room in the inn, as we would say in English.

“For me, Alpine presented the best opportunity for Franco to be a racing driver in ’26 and maybe 2025, and that’s important to me.

“It gives him a great opportunity to still come back to the sport where I believe he deserves to race.”

