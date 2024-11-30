Williams team principal James Vowles has hinted that Franco Colapinto’s future is now unlikely to be resolved before the end of the F1 2024 season amid “interest” from Red Bull and Alpine.

Colapinto has impressed since replacing Logan Sargeant at Williams in August, scoring points in two of his first four appearances in Azerbaijan and the United States.

Franco Colapinto saga to drag on amid Red Bull and Alpine F1 2025 interest?

With Williams already committed to fielding Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon, however, Vowles has vowed to help Colapinto find a permanent seat with a rival outfit for F1 2025.

The Argentine’s instant impact at Williams has put him on the radar of some of the biggest teams in F1, with reigning World Champions Red Bull and Alpine linked most heavily with a move for Colapinto.

Despite signing a new two-year contract in June, Sergio Perez is increasingly likely to be dropped by Red Bull at the end of the F1 2024 season with the Mexican still without a podium since the Chinese Grand Prix in April.

Does Franco Colapinto deserve a place on the F1 2025 grid?

Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko recently confirmed that a final decision on the future of Perez, who trails team-mate Max Verstappen by 251 points with two races remaining, will be taken after next weekend’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

PlanetF1.com revealed earlier this month that Red Bull team principal Christian Horner met with James Vowles to discuss a deal for Colapinto at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

However, PlanetF1.com understands that a series of on-track mistakes by the rookie in Brazil and Las Vegas has seen Red Bull cool their interest in Colapinto, with Alpine now emerging as a potential destination for the 21-year-old.

Alpine’s driver lineup for the F1 2025 season is officially already in place after Jack Doohan, 21, was confirmed as Pierre Gasly’s new team-mate at August’s Dutch Grand Prix.

However, the sudden emergence of Colapinto, who was promoted by Williams four days later, has raised the possibility that Doohan could be ruthlessly dropped before the start of his debut season.

Reports elsewhere have suggested that Alpine adviser Flavio Briatore is determined to land Colapinto for next year with Alpine thought to be more open to the possibility of a loan deal than Red Bull.

Vowles indicated over the Brazilian GP weekend that Colapinto’s future was likely to be decided before the last race of the F1 2024 season.

Speaking to media including PlanetF1.com on Friday at the Qatar Grand Prix, however, the Williams boss hinted that the timeline could stretch beyond the Abu Dhabi GP as interested teams work out how to proceed.

He said: “There is interest, but more than that I can’t really say at this point in time.

“I think those teams need to figure out what seats they have and don’t have going into next year before we can ascertain where he’s going, if he’s going there.”

Vowles went on to reveal that Williams have a plan in place to keep Colapinto sharp if he does not find a full-time seat for F1 2025, having previously worked with Esteban Ocon during his year out as Mercedes’ reserve driver in 2019.

He added: “If Franco is not in a racing seat next year, we’ll have a historic, two-year-old car. He’ll be running in that plenty in order to get him up to speed.

“I’ve done this before in a previous life with Esteban when he took a year out and Esteban is here today and still a strong driver.

“There are things we can do effectively around it to maintain his strength.”

Appearing on Sky F1, meanwhile, Vowles reiterated his stance that Colapinto’s future is no closer to being resolved with potential suitors prepared to play the waiting game.

He added: “I think, as far as I can tell, and this is more reading the media than anything else, they want to wait a little bit and see what happens towards the end of the season.”

Asked if Colapinto’s performances for Williams make him deserving of a place on the F1 2025 grid, Vowles pointed to the youngster’s pace in Las Vegas, arguing that he was faster than Gasly before a dramatic crash in Q2.

Gasly went on to qualify third in Nevada, behind only the pole-sitting Mercedes of George Russell and Sainz’s Ferrari.

Vowles said: “Short answer: yes. Without question.

“You go back to Brazil and there’s been incidents. You go back to Las Vegas and there’s incidents.

“But at that time, he was faster than Gasly. He just started the lap far too close to him – and you know where Gasly ended up.

“So he has the potential and the pace in the car and that’s what you’re really looking for out of a driver.

“He’s calm and collected under the immense amount of pressure that’s on him, so yes.”

