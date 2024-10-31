Franco Colapinto believes Williams should allow him to race elsewhere next season, should an F1 race seat not be available for him.

The Argentinian driver has proven a sensation in recent races, having been dropped into the seat originally occupied by Logan Sargeant – but his chances of being on the grid in F1 2025 are slim.

Franco Colapinto: I’m not the right person to ask

Colapinto cannot remain in a Williams race seat for F1 2025, with the Grove-based squad having already signed Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz for next season.

Having arrived on the grid at a time when there are very few seats left, a prospect has emerged with Red Bull – both Christian Horner and Helmut Marko have indicated interest in signing the rookie to join their driver line-up, most likely for the vacant VCARB seat.

With Colapinto part of the Williams driver programme, Red Bull would likely have to pay a substantial sum to secure the Argentinian, and Marko has suggested Red Bull would only be interested if Colapinto can be signed completely – not as part of a loan deal.

With rumours swirling on the Red Bull driver line-up as Sergio Perez’s future appears less than certain despite having a two-year contract in place, Colapinto was asked about whether Williams would be amenable to letting him go from their ranks in order to join a rival.

“Well, I think I shouldn’t be the person asked about that,” he said.

“Of course, I don’t know the answer… I guess, yes, I think if Williams cannot give me a race seat, I think the normal thing is that they allow me to go somewhere else, and find the best opportunity for me for the future.

“But I’m not the right person to be asked. I should be the last one. I’m here with Williams this weekend, and I’ll try to do my best here in Brazil – it’s a very exciting race, a great atmosphere.

“I cannot wait to be driving the Williams around Interlagos.

“I think, for the future, it will be great that it happens. I thought I was not going to be racing in F1 next year, and that’s still my first view. So I don’t really get too excited about whatever is there talking around. But, yeah, let’s see.”

With Colapinto coming out of nowhere, dropping into a car that propped up the rear of the grid for most of the season while in Sargeant’s hands, the prospect of the little-known driver suddenly being a prospective Red Bull driver is indicative of how quickly the driver market can change.

This applies even for the driver himself, with Colapinto saying he hadn’t expected to be in Formula 1 and, as a result, his sole aim is to show that he deserves a place on the grid.

“I would like to be in Formula 1. I came very late in the year, and I got an amazing opportunity at Williams by James [Vowles],” he said.

“So when everyone in the team gave me a lot of trust, confidence to put me in that race seat, I got an amazing chance that I was not expecting to get this year, and I try to do my best and for the best results possible, to show that I deserve a seat here.

“That’s what I’m trying to show and to achieve. If it’s not next year, I hope that it’s in 2026 or ’27 and I’m not really having much pressure or anything like that.

“I’m trying to enjoy the moment, enjoy the opportunity that I’ve got. It was my dream since I was very little to drive a Formula 1 car and now, to be here during these last nine races, it’s very special.”

