Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur will not bow to pressure to change Formula 1’s start procedure, after all, the Scuderia already made concessions with the five-second blue lights.

Formula 1’s new engine regulations, with the 50/50 split in electrical and combustion power, have created a new set of challenges for the drivers, one of which is the race starts.

Fred Vasseur stands firm on F1 start rule changes

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The drivers have been struggling with their launches in the all-new cars, a consequence of removing the MGU-H from the hybrid engine.

The MGU-H previously helped to cover up turbo lag across the lower rev range, and without it, the cars are taking more time to reach the ideal start configuration to successfully launch off the line. Ferrari was the exception, with the team believed to be running a smaller turbo.

Following safety concerns raised by the drivers and team principals, the FIA introduced a new blue lights process during pre-season testing, the lights flashing a few seconds ahead of the procedure to alert the drivers that it was about to begin.

However, over two race weekends, it is clear that it is just part of the issue.

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Drivers have also complained about a lack of battery as they try to pull away from the line. Today’s cars have an energy harvesting limit around the lap, an amount set for each circuit, which resets upon crossing the finish line.

Those starting in the top half of the grid have effectively crossed the finish line and are already on the lap.

It’s caught out many drivers, with championship leader George Russell revealing the FIA has been looking to adjust the energy harvesting rule to level the playing field at the race starts. One team, though, is against it.

“The FIA,” said the Mercedes driver, “were looking to potentially adjust that but, as you can imagine, some teams who are making good starts didn’t want it, which I think is just a little bit silly. I’m not overly concerned, but it’s definitely a challenge.

“I think they [the FIA] want to [help], but they need a supermajority from the teams which they don’t have.

“You can probably guess which team is against that.

“The FIA did just want to make our life easier and just remove this harvest limit but, as often, people have selfish views and they want to do what’s best for themselves, and that’s a part of Formula 1 and part of the challenge of Formula 1.”

Russell, although winning two of three events this season, has repeatedly lost out to Ferrari on the opening laps. He was overtaken by Charles Leclerc in Australia, by Lewis Hamilton in the Sprint in China, and by Hamilton again in the grand prix.

With Mercedes having the measure of Ferrari in qualifying trim and also in race pace, although Ferrari is a bit closer there, it’s no surprise that the Scuderia isn’t open to giving up its one advantage – the starts.

Especially, says Vasseur, as he warned the FIA a year ago that the starts would be problematic and motorsport’s governing body opted not to do anything at the time.

“I think that we already changed massively the rule of the start with the five-second story,” the Ferrari team principal said in Shanghai.

“One year ago I went to the FIA, I raised the concern on the starting procedure said, ‘guys, it will be difficult’.

“The reply was clear that we have to design the car fitting with the regulation and not to change the regulation fitting with the car.

“We designed the car fitting with the regulation, the change of the five-second blue light story didn’t help us at all, but I think enough is enough.”

Pressed if it was a ‘closed case’, Vasseur simply replied: “For me, yes.”

Formula 1 would need a supermajority to change the start procedure, meaning all teams bar one, along with the FIA and FOM, must agree. Ferrari’s customers – Haas and Cadillac – are unlikely to vote in favour as they too run the engine with the smaller turbo.

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