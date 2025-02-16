Rather than a list of improvements, Ferrari must have the F1 2025 “mindset” that every area requires improvement, or they are “dead”.

That is the warning put forward by team principal Fred Vasseur, as Ferrari look to take a fresh shot at F1 title glory.

Ferrari require ‘mindset’ of ‘better job’ always needed

Ferrari narrowly missed out on the 2024 Constructors’ Championship crown to McLaren, but as the standings and goals reset for F1 2025, Ferrari enters a new era with the arrival of seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton, who becomes the new team-mate to Charles Leclerc.

And as Ferrari search for their first taste of title success since 2008, Vasseur stressed that his team can only get there by adopting the “mindset” of improvement in all areas being a constant necessity.

Asked by the media, including PlanetF1.com, what the main topics are on the Ferrari agenda for F1 2025, Vasseur replied: “Honestly, I don’t know, because I think it would be a mistake to think that there is one thing.

“If you want to do a good job, you have to be focused on every single pillar of the performance, on every single area, on reliability. It’s true for every single part of the car. It means that we have to improve everywhere.

“But I don’t want to do the list, because if I start to do the list, I think… I don’t want to finger point someone or a group, but I think on every single area and every single department of the company, we just have to do a better job.

“And this is not a criticism. It’s just that it has to be the mindset of the team that we have to come each morning to try to do a better job than yesterday, and to try to improve what we are doing, hundredths of seconds by hundredths of seconds. But this mindset is the DNA of our sport, and if we don’t have it, we are dead.

“That means that I will continue to push, I will continue to push all the employees to first, to be convinced that they are all a performance contributor, every single level, and that on every single area, we have to do a better job than 2024.”

Hamilton and Leclerc will get their first feel for life at the wheel of Ferrari’s F1 2025 challenger – the SF-25 – on February 19 in a Fiorano shakedown run, ahead of pre-season testing in Bahrain from February 26-28.

And the F1 2025 campaign will begin at Albert Park, the Australian Grand Prix taking place on March 16 as the event returns to its season-opening slot for the first time since 2019.

