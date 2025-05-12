Damon Hill believes Fred Vasseur is “going to feel the heat” at Ferrari as the Italian outfit looks way off the pace.

Ferrari entered 2025 as a potential title candidate but have since become a distant fourth with Charles Leclerc’s Saudi podium the team’s only top-three finish this season.

Fred Vasseur warned of Ferrari pressure as team struggle

2025 with the arrival of Lewis Hamilton to partner Leclerc had many believing Ferrari could challenge for a title for the first time since 2008 but that hope has all but extinguished after just six races.

The team is fourth in the standings, 11 points off the essentially one-man team of Red Bull and 152 off leaders McLaren, leaving 1996 World Champion Hill to suggest team principal Vaaseur will be feeling the heat.

Asked if Ferrari had been “left behind”, Hill said: “Yeah, they are and I think Fred’s going to feel the heat,” he said on the BBC Chequered Flag podcast.

“I think he’s going to feel the pressure now. He’s had a bit of a honeymoon period slotting in but now we’ve got a race like this where they appear to be very uncompetitive or not really competitive.

“They shouldn’t be being beaten by Williams – no disrespect to what Williams has done. They’ve done a fantastic job – but they should be way up there. They should be fighting for the title.”

Vasseur revealed the team would be bringing “small upgrades” to Imola and Monaco ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix which sees a rule change by the FIA come into force.

“For sure everybody will have a new front wing in Barcelona – by definition and by regulation,” Vasseur, who joined in 2023, said.

“I think it will be perhaps a reset of the performance of everybody.

“Between now and Barcelona, we have Imola and Monaco, we will bring some small upgrades.

“I trust completely Charles and Lewis.

“Charles, if you have a look at the last five years, and Lewis is the record man of the competition, they are able to do the job in quali, plus on them it’s one of their characteristics.

“Today it’s not the case with this car, but we have to improve, and we have to do a much better job of this stage of the race.”

