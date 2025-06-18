Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur says he has “time” to resolve his future at Ferrari amidst a barrage of rumours that his days could be numbered.

Following on from a report, one that PlanetF1.com understands to be accurate, that Ferrari approached Christian Horner over the team principal job, there has been a lot of speculation about the Frenchman’s future in the Italian media.

Fred Vasseur calls for time

Vasseur took up the role of Ferrari team principal in January 2023, replacing Mattia Binotto after the Italian handed in his resignation following a disappointing 2022 season.

It was speculated at the time that Binotto had two options: fall on his sword or be sacked. He chose the former.

Vasseur is now facing similar rumours.

Although under his leadership, Ferrari were the only team aside from Red Bull to win a race in his first campaign, and by the end of 2024 had arguably the fastest car on the grid, they’ve lost momentum this season.

Marrying 2024’s form with the signing of seven-time F1 World Lewis Hamilton, all the talk in pre-season was about Ferrari.

But as hype faded to expectation, and expectation to wishes, and wishes to the cold, hard truth of reality, Ferrari can at best fight for P2 in the Constructors’ Championship ahead of Mercedes and Red Bull while a podium in the Drivers’ standings is a long shot.

Team boss Vasseur has gone from being billed as the next Frenchman to carry Ferrari to glory, doing a Jean Todt if you will, to the next team boss with his head on the chopping block with one report claiming he had three races – Canada, Austria and Briton – to save his job.

According to Corriere dello Sera, Vasseur’s ‘actions have been put under scrutiny by top management. The French boss has been asked to account for the unsatisfactory performance, his position is no longer so firm, he is accused of knowing little about the internal environment.’

It has the Italian publication speculating that Antonello Coletta, the man in charge of Ferrari’s hypercar programme, could be in line for the job.

Vasseur, having already laid into the media in Montreal about the rumours, reiterated his anger over the speculation to the Italian media.

“I don’t want to waste time on it,” Vasseur told Sky Italia. “Journalists aren’t the ones who decide who we replace.

“This is just bad for the team’s concentration level and the whole environment. Doing it like this just throws everyone into the mud.

“The attacks on me aren’t a problem, I get angry when they attack the team.”

He’s also not fazed about speculation that Ferrari won’t sack him, they just won’t renew his contract which is up at the end of the year.

The 57-year-old brushed that aside, saying: “We still have time to discuss it. There’s time.”

Such is the speculation about Vasseur’s position, even F1 CEO and former Ferrari team principal Stefano Domenicali has weig

He told France’s L’Equipe: “He is doing a great job and he must remain focused and strong on his objective. He must disconnect from this external pressure and save all of his energy to continue his work.

“I told him, and now I tell you officially – I believe in him. He must not fall into the trap of weakening in the face of these attacks, because there are always some.

“Let him work in peace – that’s how Ferrari will return to the top.”

Mercedes’ race win and double podium in Montreal dropped Ferrari to third in the Constructors’ Championship where they are on 183 to Mercedes’ 199 with Red Bull 21 points off the podium.

