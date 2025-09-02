What had been an improved race weekend for Lewis Hamilton ended on a disappointing note, as he put his Ferrari in the wall at the Dutch Grand Prix.

However, the concerningly negative aura which had enveloped Hamilton – persisting even upon his arrival in the paddock at Zandvoort – evaporated during the course of the event. Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur noted a “much more positive” vibe to his discussions with Hamilton after the race.

So downbeat was Hamilton in Hungary – the final round before the summer break – that speculation bubbled up about whether he would even return for Zandvoort. The seven-time World Champion did, and after a subdued entrance, he soon perked up.

Friday practice did feature a pair of spins, but Hamilton spoke of changes to his race weekend approach and became increasingly more positive. On the track there was also an upwards trend. He qualified just half a tenth down on Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc, and was keeping pace with the Monegasque in the race.

Sadly, Hamilton’s race ended in the wall at the banked Hugenholtz corner. But, the feeling of improvement remained in-tact.

Vasseur confirmed that this continued into his talks with Hamilton.

“We discussed after the race, it was, I would say, much more positive than the last four or five events,” Vasseur said of his post-race Hamilton chat, as he met with the media, including PlanetF1.com.

“The fact that he was in the pace, able to fight with [George] Russell, that we recovered from the tough Friday, and so that the mood was very positive for sure.

“He lost the car for sure, but the mood was positive, because I think he can take a lot of positive of the weekend and build-up the confidence from Zandvoort.”

Ferrari ended a challenging Friday eight-and-a-half tenths off the leading pace, as Vasseur praised Hamilton and Leclerc for their roles in the recovery.

Sadly, neither driver saw the chequered flag. Following Hamilton’s crash, Leclerc was punted into the wall and retirement by Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli.

“Honestly, we had the worst Friday of the last three years,” said Vasseur. “That if you have a look on the pace of Friday, it was very, very difficult. Nothing worked at all.

“Thanks to the job done by the engineers, but also by the drivers, because they were very cooperative, they were pushing everybody on the right way. And it was a very collaborative Friday evening, and we had a very good recovery on Saturday.

“It was not enough to fight with Merc, but we are not far away, and today we were in a good pace, in a good shape.

“I think it’s also thanks to the job done by Lewis over the weekend and by Charles, that they are part of the team within that moment, and the recovery was the good part of the weekend.”

With Russell crossing the line fourth, Mercedes has reduced its deficit to Ferrari – currently second in the Constructors’ Championship – to 12 points.

