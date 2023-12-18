Max Verstappen dream move possible as Ferrari leave the door firmly open

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur believes we should “never say never” on the prospect of Max Verstappen racing for the iconic Formula 1 team.

Verstappen has firmly established himself as the leading force of the Formula 1 grid, delivering a record-breaking campaign of F1 2023 dominance as he secured 19 of the 22 grand prix victories on offer.

Included in that streak was a 10-race winning run, a new F1 benchmark, as Verstappen claimed his third World Championship with more than double the points of Red Bull team-mate and ‘closest’ challenger Sergio Perez.

Ferrari door left open for Max Verstappen

Verstappen’s rise from youngest-ever F1 rookie to dominant force has all unfolded within the Red Bull ranks, Verstappen under contract with the team until the end of 2028, making the prospect of him spending his entire F1 career within the Red Bull family very possible. But, it is no certainty.

Verstappen joining Ferrari would represent quite the F1 dream pairing, its current most dominant driver and iconic team a united force, something which Verstappen has recently expressed his openness to one day making a reality.

In an interview with Sportweek, Gazzetta dello Sport’s weekly magazine, Verstappen said of the possibility: “It [Ferrari] has an incredible history in this sport and is a great opponent to compete against. When my current contract expires I will be 31 years old and I think I can still do well.”

Vasseur has now had his say on the topic, confirming that there is no F1 team boss that would not want Verstappen in their line-up.

“I think that if you ask the 10 team principals on the grid, everybody would be pleased to welcome Max into the team,” said Vasseur, as per Formu1a.uno.

Of course, it is not an immediate prospect, Vasseur acknowledging that Verstappen has a long-term Red Bull deal, which stretches so far that he admits “I don’t know” when his contract is actually up.

2029 would be the earliest that we could see Verstappen donning the iconic red of Ferrari, something which Vasseur does not rule out coming to pass.

“Never say never,” he urged.

Verstappen heads into F1 2024 as favourite to become a four-time World Champion, which would see him match Sebastian Vettel’s streak of four title successes with Red Bull between 2010-13.

