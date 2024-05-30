Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur believe Max Verstappen has made more “mistakes” in the past two races than in the course of the past three seasons – but has backed their Red Bull rivals to bounce back.

With Red Bull being placed under increased pressure at the front of the field of late, the Ferrari team boss explained that may have come as a result of the team being pushed more to perform after a long period of domination.

Fred Vasseur on recent Max Verstappen ‘mistakes’ after Monaco victory

Charles Leclerc took an emotional first victory at his home race on Sunday, with he and Vasseur ending up in the Monaco harbour as Ferrari celebrated their second win of the season.

After eight races of 2024 and four different Grand Prix winners, that already exceeds the tally of three different race winners for the whole 2023 season as the pack appears to have closed up behind Red Bull.

Verstappen explained his car felt like a ‘go-kart’ as it struggled to manage the kerbs and bumps of Monaco and Imola recently, with team principal Christian Horner adding the team will look to address that in the coming races.

While Vasseur was keen to play down expectations of Ferrari after their victory over the weekend, he pointed out the reigning World Champion’s recent errors – though he expects Red Bull to be back on “strong” form quickly.

“No, I don’t want to draw any conclusions on this weekend,” Vasseur told media including PlanetF1.com when asked about whether Ferrari would be able to put pressure on Red Bull following their win in Monaco.

“But if you have a look on the last two weekends, I think Max made more mistakes in Imola or went out more in Imola than over the last three seasons.

“But as soon as they have to push more, if you stay in your comfort zone for the strategy, for everything, [then] you don’t do mistakes and I think they were in [that] situation.

“Now, we don’t have to draw any conclusion, but I think they will be back, they will be back soon and they will be strong, and I’m not considering at all that everything will be easy until the end.”

With the Canadian Grand Prix coming next, Vasseur explained the track holds very different features to Monaco in the way it is laid out, but either way, he expects a tight remainder of the season between multiple teams.

“Canada, it’s probably almost the opposite as Monaco in terms of speed, downforce, but you have also the characteristic of the kerbs with a lot of low-speed corners, chicanes.

“So some corners are similar to Monaco but overall, if you have a look, we were performant in Melbourne, we did well in Imola, in Miami with different types of compound, different types of tarmac, different layouts.

“It will be tight until the end, I think, for sure some cars will fit more with some tracks.”

