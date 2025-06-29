Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur will not be present on Sunday at the Austrian Grand Prix, the team has announced.

Citing personal reasons for Vasseur’s absence, Ferrari has confirmed that deputy team principal Jerome D’Ambrosio will step up to the plate on Sunday at the Austrian Grand Prix in Vasseur’s absence.

In a statement, Ferrari said: “Fred will not be at the track today, because he has had to return home for personal reasons.

“Deputy team principal, Jerome d’Ambrosio, will stand in for him.”

It has been a positive Austrian Grand Prix thus far for Ferrari, the team responding well after a low-key start to life for the upgraded SF-25.

Qualifying proved far more encouraging than practice, as Charles Leclerc secured his place on the front row alongside dominant polesitter Lando Norris, while Lewis Hamilton lapped within a tenth of his Ferrari team-mate to secure P4 on the grid.

With Red Bull’s Max Verstappen P7, the chance is there for Ferrari to steal some ground on Red Bull in the Constructors’ Championship, as the teams battle alongside Mercedes over P2.

And Verstappen was the subject of a cheeky quip from Hamilton after qualifying, with Austria marking the final race where Verstappen starts one point away from a race ban, with two penalty points due to drop off his FIA Super Licence following the Austrian Grand Prix.

Verstappen reached 11 after an incident with Mercedes’ George Russell at the Spanish Grand Prix, a controversial collision between the duo resulting in three points for Verstappen.

Put to him by the media, including PlanetF1.com, that the Austrian GP usually sees “people bump into each other” fighting over the lead, Hamilton joked: “Max isn’t up there, so…

“I won’t be bumping into anybody, that’s for sure.”

Verstappen sits P3 in the current Drivers’ Championship standings, three positions and 76 points up the road from Hamilton.

