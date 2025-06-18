Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur said he spoke with Charles Leclerc following the Canadian Grand Prix about his “vocal” strategy comments.

And Vasseur revealed that his message to Leclerc was that while the insistence on a one-stop strategy was valid, on Ferrari’s side, such a route was “too optimistic”, with the two-stop strategy instead deployed.

Charles Leclerc right with Canada GP one-stop call?

Making his first pit stop on Lap 27, Leclerc was left bewildered as Ferrari swapped off the hard tyres for another set of hards, forcing him into a two-stop strategy, which left McLaren with clarity on Ferrari’s plan in the battle for P4.

“I don’t understand this choice. The tyres were fine!” Leclerc stressed over the radio, having insisted: “I think Plan C!” That was the one-stop, but race engineer Bryan Bozzi asserted that “Plan B” was the way.

The strategy stand-off continued as follows:

Leclerc: “Why did we make the stop?”

Bozzi: “We are on floor B.”

Leclerc: “Yes, but I was just telling you that the tyres were fine.”

There were further frustrations in the second stint as Leclerc was urged to lift and coast, told by Bozzi that “we don’t want to do too many laps with the mediums.”

To that, Leclerc replied: “I don’t understand. The mediums for me are a good tyre.”

With McLaren pair Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris later colliding down the main straight – an incident which ended Norris’s afternoon – the race would finish behind the Safety Car, as Leclerc crossed the line P5.

And speaking afterwards, Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur said he had held talks with Leclerc over his strategy comments.

“They are a bit vocal, and I discussed with Charles after the race that where he’s right is that we have not that much to lose when you are behind the pack, and we can take some risk,” said Vasseur.

“But, it was for us a bit too optimistic to do one stint of 50 laps with hard [tyres], in terms of life first, before performance, and we were missing probably also some laps during the weekend to estimate it.”

Leclerc stuck to his guns after the race that the one-stop was the stronger strategy, though accepted that the true blow in Canada was his heavy crash in FP1, and P8 in qualifying.

“We were aligned at one point, and then the team decided to compare two stops, which I did not agree at that moment,” he said.

“But we’ll review it, because I was pretty sure of what I felt, what I had seen around me, that the one-stop was the right call.

“But, I think the poor result of today, is more down to my mistake in FP1 and the traffic yesterday than anything else. I don’t think the strategy would have made a big difference. I think the starting position is eventually what held us back.

“I rate my first part of the season, very high. But I’ll probably say that this weekend, I probably didn’t extract the maximum out of our car, because I think the potential was good.”

After 10 rounds of the season, Leclerc sits P5 in the Drivers’ Championship standings, a position and 25 points ahead of Ferrari team-mate Lewis Hamilton.

