Fred Vasseur refused to be drawn on the possibility of Adrian Newey joining Ferrari next season amidst suggestions he could be the key to a Lewis Hamilton v Charles Leclerc Ferrari title fight.

Almost immediately after Red Bull confirmed design legend Newey would leave the team within the first quarter of next season, Ferrari were said to be the Briton’s next destination.

Fred Vasseur sidesteps Adrian Newey question

From secret conversations in airports to his wife Amanda ‘scoping out properties in Italy’, the Daily Mail claimed it was a done deal only for Newey’s manager, Eddie Jordan, to rubbish the report.

“I’m speaking as someone who should know and I’m not giving any information away… at no stage is any of this discussion happening,” said the Irishman.

That’s done little to silence the rumours with Vasseur asked by the Italian media if it is now just a case of ‘waiting’ for a yes or no from Newey.

“I don’t want to comment on this topic because any answer could be interpreted,” replied the Ferrari team boss.

“The most important thing is team stability, as I said before. I think we are doing a good job in the right direction.

“The most important thing for me is the stability of the group, much more than individual people, and I add that I am really satisfied with the current situation.”

What’s next for 25-time championship-winner Adrian Newey?

👉Adrian Newey’s next move: Ranking F1 legend’s options for life after Red Bull

👉Flavio Briatore holds talks with Adrian Newey over shock Alpine move – report

Fred Vasseur weighs in on Hamilton v Leclerc 2025 title fight

But while pundits have claimed Newey could be the final ingredient for Ferrari to launch a title fight, they’ll have another ace up their sleeve next season in Hamilton.

The Briton is joining Ferrari after 12 seasons with Mercedes, and his arrival couldn’t have been timed better.

This season Ferrari have already shown they’ve taken big steps forward with Carlos Sainz winning in Australia before Leclerc stood on the top step of the podium in Monaco.

That result put him P2 in the Drivers’ Championship where he is 31 points down on Max Verstappen.

But given Verstappen has won five of eight races, Ferrari may have to wait until next season to genuinely fight for the World title.

Vasseur was asked if Hamilton v Leclerc could be a difficult one to manage as they could take points off one another.

“I don’t see it that way,” said the Frenchman. “I believe there is always a sort of mutual emulation within the team, and I am convinced that you get more points with two drivers rather than with… one and a half.

“Part of our result in Monaco also comes from the good relationship between Carlos and Charles; they push each other. As soon as one of them has a slight drop in performance, the other is ahead, and it has been like this since the beginning of last year.

“It’s an approach that is really part of the performance, and I am always convinced I want two strong drivers; that’s my point of view.”

Read next: Follow PlanetF1.com’s WhatsApp channel for all the F1 breaking news!